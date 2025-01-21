Air Senegal at Risk of Bankruptcy Amid Financial and Legal Struggles

- Advertisement -

Air Senegal is facing serious challenges as Carlyle Aviation Partners, the company that leases its planes, demands a $20 million USD purchase commitment, despite Air Senegal having already paid $92.74 million USD since 2018.

Carlyle has reportedly failed to provide the necessary documents for the airline to renew its aircraft registrations, leaving some planes grounded for extended periods. An internal source at Air Senegal criticized Carlyle’s demands, saying, “They are asking for amounts that are much higher than the planes’ current value,” as reported by Seneweb.

The airline is also dealing with administrative issues, including outdated documents listing the wrong CEO. On January 13, the new CEO, Tidiane Ndiaye, wrote to Carlyle asking for urgent updates, stating that the delays are affecting the airline’s operations.

Air Senegal is considering legal action against Carlyle for what it calls “unfair behavior,” as the airline faces financial struggles and the risk of bankruptcy. One source within the company warned, “If this situation continues, the consequences will be disastrous,” also reported by Seneweb.