Former NPP Official Who Accused Party of Election Rigging Skips Bail; Bail Sponsors Face Consequences

By: The Fatu Network Editorial

Police have arrested two individuals, Musa Kanteh and Saidou Bayo, who acted as sureties for former National People’s Party (NPP) official Mbemba Drammeh’s bail.

Drammeh was arrested after claiming on television that he was involved in rigging the 2021 presidential elections, which saw incumbent President Adama Barrow win reelection. Drammeh reportedly failed to return from a two-day trip to Basse and is believed to have left The Gambia. The individuals who supported his bail were detained after police confirmed his absence, and Drammeh later called to say he had arrived in France. Police spokesperson Modou Musa Sisawo confirmed the arrests to The Fatu Network.