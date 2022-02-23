African Sports Management Association Holds 5th African International Conference

- Advertisement -

By: Maimouna Bah

The African Sports Management Association (ASMA) has on Wednesday 23rd February 2022 commenced its 5th African International Conference. The three-day event started with a press conference at the Paradise Suite Hotel.

The theme for the conference is: investing in grassroot sports, surest way to achieving excellence in sports.

Marchel Mendy is the Executive Director of the National Sports Council, he welcomed the guests and members present while introducing the delegation from the Republic of Nigeria and some local coaches from the Gambia.

He highlighted the importance of sports and spoke about the national team performance at the just concluded AFCON in Cameroon. He revealed that their performance has motivated those in sports management. He said that despite the challenges some athletes face they are able to deliver well at the national level.

He further noted that during the three-day conference they will be able to delve more into the positive and negative aspects of sports. He used the opportunity to thank President Adama Barrow for accepting the request of hosting such an event in The Gambia.

He also pleaded with the president to invest more in sports, saying that it will help in the reduction of unemployment in the Gambia. He urged particularly students to participate in sports activities.