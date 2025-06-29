A Region on Pause: High Court Freezes Football in URR in Legal Showdown

- Advertisement -

By Muhammed Lamin Drammeh

In a landmark ruling that has sent shockwaves through the Gambian football community, the High Court of The Gambia has ordered a suspension of all football activities in the Upper River Region (URR), affecting competitions organised by the Upper River Region Football Association (URRFA). The ruling, handed down on June 25, follows a fierce legal dispute involving four local clubs: Kuteh Jonbul FC, Niomuta United FC, Briffu FC, and Tabanding FC. The court’s verdict halts not only the URRFA’s Third Division League and its upcoming elective congress but also underscores deeper concerns over governance, fairness, and adherence to the rule of law within the realm of Gambian sports.

The Spark of the Dispute

The saga began in September 2024, when the four clubs participated in a capacity-building training program organised by the district sports committee and led by Team Restore Confidence (TRC). Spearheaded by TRC chairman Sadibou Kamaso, the day-long workshop in Basse, aimed to equip club administrators with critical skills in governance, management, and operational strategies. Kamaso emphasised the importance of such training for fostering sustainable leadership and grassroots football development, urging participants to apply their newfound knowledge to elevate their clubs.

However, the URRFA viewed the clubs’ participation as an act of defiance. The association had explicitly warned the clubs against attending the training, alleging it violated their regulations. In response, the URRFA expelled the four clubs from the Third Division League and barred them from all football activities under its jurisdiction. The clubs, stunned by what they deemed an unjust and heavy-handed punishment, argued that their participation was lawful and aimed at advancing football development in the region.

The Legal Battle Unfolds

The civil suit, filed on 21 March 2025 and led by counsel J. Jobarteh, challenges the “validity and lawfulness” of the expulsion. The aggrieved clubs demanded reinstatement into the Third Division League and a declaration that a URRFA constitutional clause barring access to ordinary courts is “null and void”. They further sought an interlocutory injunction to suspend both the ongoing Third Division League and the URRFA’s elective congress, which is scheduled for 4 May 2025, until the matter is resolved.

The URRFA, represented by counsel A. Fatty, responded on 13 May with a motion to stay the proceedings. The association argues that the clubs failed to exhaust internal dispute resolution mechanisms, as outlined in Articles 17.3 to 17.5 of the URRFA Constitution, as well as in the statutes of the Gambia Football Federation (GFF) and FIFA.

Citing the option to appeal to the URRFA General Assembly or escalate the matter to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) under FIFA, the URRFA maintains that the High Court lacked jurisdiction. It warned that allowing the case to proceed would set a “dangerous precedent” for football governance both regionally and internationally.

The Court’s Ruling: A Game-Changer

In a meticulously reasoned ruling, Justice Coker navigated the complex interplay between the clubs’ right to seek justice and the URRFA’s insistence on internal remedies. The court granted the clubs’ request for an interlocutory injunction, restraining the URRFA from continuing the Third Division League for the 2024/2025 season or holding its elective congress until the substantive suit is resolved. Simultaneously, the court upheld the URRFA’s motion to stay the proceedings, directing both parties to pursue internal dispute resolution mechanisms as outlined in the URRFA Constitution.

The ruling highlighted a critical point: the “res”, the continuation of the league and the elective congress, must be preserved to prevent irreparable harm while the dispute is resolved. With the league season set to conclude on June 30, 2025, the court noted that the timeline had lost relevance, but the broader implications for fairness and governance in Gambian football remain at stake.

The court also addressed a preliminary issue raised by the clubs’ counsel, who accused the URRFA of “approbating and reprobating” by challenging the court’s jurisdiction while simultaneously seeking its intervention. While acknowledging this argument, Justice Coker emphasised that the court’s role was to ensure justice without prejudicing the substantive claims, which include allegations that the URRFA violated its own constitutional procedures for suspensions and expulsions.

A Region on Pause

The High Court’s decision has put football in the URR in a state of uncertainty, leaving fans, players, and administrators grappling with unpredictable outcomes. The Third Division League, a vital platform for grassroots talent, is currently suspended, and the elections for the leadership of the URRFA are on hold. For the four clubs involved, the ruling presents a bittersweet victory: while their expulsion is still being examined, their potential reinstatement depends on the results of internal negotiations or further legal actions.

The case has sparked heated debates across the region. Supporters of the clubs argue that the URRFA’s actions reflect an abuse of power and a resistance to progressive training initiatives. “These clubs were trying to improve themselves for the good of football,” said one local fan, who requested anonymity. “Expelling them without a fair hearing is unfair and kills the spirit of the game.” Meanwhile, URRFA defenders insist that the clubs’ defiance of directives warranted disciplinary action and that internal mechanisms should resolve such disputes to maintain order in football governance.

The Road Ahead

The case is adjourned until October 14, 2025, at 10:30 a.m., when the court will review the progress of the internal dispute resolution process. Both parties are now tasked with engaging in good-faith negotiations under the URRFA’s constitutional framework, with the possibility of escalating the matter to FIFA’s Court of Arbitration for Sport if internal remedies fail.

This legal standoff raises broader questions about the balance between autonomy and accountability in sports governance. As the URRFA and the clubs prepare for their next moves, the eyes of Gambian football fans remain fixed on Basse, where the future of the region’s beloved sport hangs in the balance.

For now, the pitch is silent, but the battle in the courtroom is just heating up.