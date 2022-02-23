Senegal: Fifty Thousand Capacity Stadium Named After Former President Abdoulaye Wade

0
Abdoulaye Ward Stadium
- Advertisement -

By Amara Thoronka

Senegalese Government has named the newly constructed and officially inaugurated 50 thousand capacity stadium after the country’s former President Abdoulaye Ward.

- Advertisement -

Born on 29th May 1926, erstwhile President Wade ruled the Republic of Senegal from 2000 to 2012. He was defeated by incumbent President Macky Sall in the 2012 presidential election.

Gambia’s President Adama Barrow was among five leaders who graced the official opening of the stadium.

Also in attendance were the President of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdogan; President of Rwanda, Paul Kagame, President of Guinea Bissau, Umaro Sissoco Embalo; President of Liberia, George Weah; and the President of football world governing body (FIFA), Gianni Infantino.

African football legends Didier Drogba and Samuel Eto’o also graced the ceremony.

- Advertisement -

The Stadium was completed in two years and is estimated to have cost more than 200 million Euros.

The Abdoulaye Ward Stadium is to host the 2026 Summer Youth Olympics.

Previous articleGambia’s Yusupha Njie Earns 100 Caps for Boavista

RELATED ARTICLES

Popular Posts

Advertisement
The Fatu Network is the leading online news provider in The Gambia. The Fatu Network focuses on the truth, however inconvenient. It reports events from an independent and detached point of view. The Fatu Network owes allegiance to only The Gambia and the voiceless common Gambian man and woman. The need for Gambians to live in a country where the best traditions and ideals of democracy are recognized, appreciated and practiced is what led to the establishment of The Fatu Network. The Fatu Network is hugely committed to principles of justice, individual freedoms and liberties and for the state to defend and protect the fundamental rights and freedoms of citizens and also for the state to create conditions for their political, social, economic and other development. The Fatu Network’s motto is, “Truth then Justice”.

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© Copyright 2019 - The Fatu Network - - Site by DigiTech Solutions