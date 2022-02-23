Senegal: Fifty Thousand Capacity Stadium Named After Former President Abdoulaye Wade

- Advertisement -

By Amara Thoronka

Senegalese Government has named the newly constructed and officially inaugurated 50 thousand capacity stadium after the country’s former President Abdoulaye Ward.

Born on 29th May 1926, erstwhile President Wade ruled the Republic of Senegal from 2000 to 2012. He was defeated by incumbent President Macky Sall in the 2012 presidential election.

Gambia’s President Adama Barrow was among five leaders who graced the official opening of the stadium.

Also in attendance were the President of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdogan; President of Rwanda, Paul Kagame, President of Guinea Bissau, Umaro Sissoco Embalo; President of Liberia, George Weah; and the President of football world governing body (FIFA), Gianni Infantino.

African football legends Didier Drogba and Samuel Eto’o also graced the ceremony.

The Stadium was completed in two years and is estimated to have cost more than 200 million Euros.

The Abdoulaye Ward Stadium is to host the 2026 Summer Youth Olympics.