Tuesday, January 16, 2024

AFCON 2023: Senegal Tops Group C with a 3-0 Victory Against Gambia

58
- Advertisement -

By: Dawda Baldeh

In the opening match of the Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast, the Lions of Taranga, also known as the Senegal national football team, secured a convincing 3-0 victory against their neighboring opponents, the Gambia national football team, also known as the Scorpions. This marks the Scorpions’ second participation in the tournament.

- Advertisement -

The game kicked off with an early lead for the Senegalese, as their star player Sadio Mane set up Pape Gueye for the opener in the fourth minute.

Lamine Camara, the Senegalese and Metz attacking midfielder, scored twice as the defending champions began the Africa Cup of Nations with a comfortable 3-0 win over Gambia on Monday afternoon.

With his versatile playing style and notable presence in midfield, Camara showcased his skills in ball recovery, precise passing, and offensive flair.

Camara’s second goal, which occurred in the 86th minute, is considered one of the best goals of the tournament so far. He unleashed a powerful shot from around 20 yards, accurately placing it in the top right corner of the net. This outstanding goal left the Gambian team with little hope of making a comeback after being set up by Iliman Ndiaye.

- Advertisement -

Gambia’s chances of a comeback were further diminished when Ebou Adams received a red card for catching Camara at the back of his heel just before halftime. This incident marked the first red card of the tournament.

Camara’s first goal came early in the second half as he made a well-timed run into the penalty area and slotted the ball low into the far post.

With this victory, Senegal currently tops Group C with 3 points and 3 goals. On the other hand, Gambia sits at the bottom of the group with no points after conceding 3 goals to Senegal. The Scorpions will face Guinea Conakry, a team they defeated by one goal in the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations held in Cameroon.

Later in the group stage, the Scorpions will face the five-time African champions Cameroon, who defeated Gambia in the 33rd Edition of the tournament in Cameroon during the 2022 AFCON quarterfinals.

Previous article
Gambian prison officers testify in crimes against humanity trial of former interior minister in Switzerland
Next article
Upper Fulladou West NAM Donates Four Solar Panels to Sare Sofie Residents

RELATED ARTICLES

Popular Posts

Advertisement
The Fatu Network is the leading online news provider in The Gambia. The Fatu Network focuses on the truth, however inconvenient. It reports events from an independent and detached point of view. The Fatu Network owes allegiance to only The Gambia and the voiceless common Gambian man and woman. The need for Gambians to live in a country where the best traditions and ideals of democracy are recognized, appreciated and practiced is what led to the establishment of The Fatu Network. The Fatu Network is hugely committed to principles of justice, individual freedoms and liberties and for the state to defend and protect the fundamental rights and freedoms of citizens and also for the state to create conditions for their political, social, economic and other development. The Fatu Network’s motto is, “Truth then Justice”.
Facebook Instagram Twitter Vimeo Youtube

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© Copyright 2019 - The Fatu Network - - Site by DigiTech Solutions