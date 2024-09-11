Activists Call for Public Disclosure of State Land Allocation Beneficiaries

- Advertisement -

By: Dawda Baldeh

A group of three individuals, led by prominent human rights activist Madi Jobarteh, has submitted a petition to the National Assembly Public Petition Committee, seeking the establishment of a commission to inquire into the allocation of state lands to state and non-state officials, including individuals, organizations, and businesses, between 19th January 2017 and 31st December 2023.

The petitioners are Baboucarr Nyang, Omar Camara, and Madi Jobarteh.

They want the Assembly to list the names of all beneficiaries of the state lands.

According to the petitioners, their petition is in response to public concerns regarding allegations of impropriety, unfairness, and inappropriate and illegal allocation of state land by the Executive.

The petitioners believe the petition relates to a matter of public concern and interest and is within the National Assembly’s supervisory powers to ensure accountability in all state institutions, particularly in the functioning of the Executive.

Below is a summary of the demands made by the petitioners.

5. This petition specifically refers to the following officials:

The President The Vice President Cabinet Ministers National Assembly Members Senior officials in ministries, departments, and agencies Judicial officers Private companies and businesspersons Private citizens/individuals State institutions Non-state institutions or organizations

PRAYERS

6. This petition seeks the following prayers:

(a) For the identification of all beneficiaries of state land allocations, as per the terms of this petition, by indicating:

The names of the respective beneficiaries

The size of the piece of land allocated to each beneficiary

The physical state of the piece of land allocated

The location of the piece of land allocated

The dates of both the application and allocation of the piece of land

(b) Determine whether the allocations followed due process, without any element of undue influence, bribery, or any inappropriate official conduct.

(c) Determine whether the beneficiaries met the full eligibility requirements as set out in the State Lands Act, 1991, and other relevant legislation.

(d) Determine whether allocations to non-state individuals, organizations, and businesses followed due process and met the legal requirements in full, without any undue influence or inappropriate official conduct.

(e) Determine cases of misapplication of the law or instances of undue influence and bribery leading to the allocation of state lands to a beneficiary.

(f) Determine whether legal and ethical standards and justifications were met or not in the allocation of state lands to beneficiaries.