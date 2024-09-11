Baldeh – The Trailblazing Female Photographer Changing the Game of Sports Photography in The Gambia

- Advertisement -

By Michaella Faith Wright

At just 23, Sarjo Baldeh has already carved a niche in the male-dominated field of sports photography in The Gambia. Her journey, sparked by a summer program and a gift from her brother, has led her to become the first Gambian female sports photographer, with ambitions to inspire more young women to follow in her footsteps.

Sarjo Baldeh, a young and ambitious photographer, is breaking boundaries in The Gambia’s sports photography scene. What began as a passion at the age of 15, following her grade 9 examinations has blossomed into a career that now sees her as one of the few female photographers in a male-dominated industry.

Her interest in photography began during a summer program organised by Starfish International in 2021, where she was mentored by Auntie Shelly, a volunteer who introduced her to the basics of photography. Over the course of a month, Sarjo’s enthusiasm for the craft grew, and she began documenting daily activities for the organization.

“When my brother from the U.S. surprised me with my first camera on my 20th birthday, it was a defining moment,” Sarjo recalls. “I asked myself what I could do with it, and that’s when I started experimenting with different types of photography.”

Sarjo’s entry into sports photography came when Gambia was set to play South Sudan in Senegal in 2021. Without prior experience in sports photography, she watched YouTube tutorials on the way to the match and set her camera to sports mode. Despite arriving late and feeling overwhelmed by the presence of experienced male photographers with long lenses, Sarjo persevered. She found a quiet corner in the stadium, capturing images of the game, which she immediately shared on social media. Her work attracted attention, not only for her skill but also for being the only woman in the field at the time.

“I was panicking, but I didn’t let it stop me. I knew this was something I wanted to pursue,” she said.

Her freelance work with Real de Banjul, one of Gambia’s top football clubs, soon led to opportunities with Fortune Football Club. In 2023, Sarjo became their official photographer, capturing moments that have since earned her national and international recognition.

Sarjo credits much of her success to her self-motivation and the mentorship of Ceesay, a prominent figure in her life. However, the road has not been without challenges. “The Gambia doesn’t have a photography school, and being a woman in this industry means there’s no established role model to look up to here. I had to push myself and reach out to international photographers for guidance.”

One of the significant hurdles she has faced is convincing people of the value of sports photography in Gambia. “There’s still a lack of understanding about how important it is for footballers to have professional images. When you look at international teams, they update their social media platforms with high-quality images in real time. That’s the standard I want to achieve for Gambian football,” she explains.

Despite the obstacles, Sarjo remains determined. She has faced financial struggles, with equipment costs being a major barrier for many aspiring photographers. Yet, she continues to advocate for the importance of photojournalism in The Gambia, particularly within the sports industry.

As the first female photojournalist in the country, Sarjo acknowledges the difficulties of breaking into an industry with little support for women. “There was no one to give feedback or advice, no woman to look up to, and that was tough. But I motivated myself, knowing that if I succeed, I can open doors for others.”

One of her proudest moments came when she was selected as the youngest journalist to cover the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON). Sponsored by Fortune Football Club, Sarjo’s work during the tournament garnered widespread attention. “It was a unique experience, being the youngest and the only Gambian female photographer at the AFCON. I’ve always had a strategy of asking my male counterparts questions and learning from them.”

Looking ahead, Sarjo has ambitious goals. She wants to see more female photographers in the sports industry and hopes to establish a photography training program through her platform, Baldezz Multimedia. “I want Gambian football clubs to have professional photographers, and for women to feel empowered to join the field. This is not just my dream—it’s a vision for the future of Gambian sports photography.”

Her advice to young women aspiring to enter the field is simple: “Don’t give up. Let your passion drive you. I’m not just aiming to be a Gambian photographer—I want to be an international photographer representing The Gambia. Set your goals, have a clear concept, and pursue it with everything you have.”

Despite the challenges of funding and lack of local mentors, Sarjo’s passion and determination have paved the way for future generations of photographers. Her story stands as a powerful reminder of the impact one person can have when they refuse to give up on their dreams.

Sarjo ends on a hopeful note, calling for more government and institutional support for young photographers in The Gambia. “We have many young people who understand what’s trending and can contribute to the development of the industry. We just need the opportunity and the support to make it happen.”