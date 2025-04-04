6 Times Dr. Ceesay Made False & Misleading Claims That Fact Checkers Debunked

- Advertisement -

By: Dawda Baldeh

Since he was appointed Gambia’s Minister of Information in March 2024, Dr. Ismaila Ceesay, leader of the opposition party Citizens Alliance (CA) and former Political Science Lecturer at the University of The Gambia, has become one of the most fact-checked ministers under President Barrow’s administration.

In this article, The Fatu Network highlights six occasions when Dr. Ceesay’s claims were fact-checked and debunked.

These false and misleading claims have raised questions about his credibility as a Minister in charge of Information and Media Broadcasting.

Here are some of his claims that were fact-checked.

Claim: No Journalist Was Taken to Prison for Reporting

Date of Claim: April 1, 2025

Fact-check verdict: False

Details: In an interview on Coffee Time, Dr. Ceesay claimed that no journalist has been taken to prison for reporting under President Barrow’s administration.

Fact Check Gambia, however, highlighted multiple instances of journalist arrests and detentions, such as the cases of Pa Modou Bojang, Gibbi Jallow, and others in 2020, and Bakary Mankajang’s detention in 2023.

Claim: Onion Prices Have Dropped in Gambia

Date of Claim: March 4, 2025

Fact-check verdict: False

Details: Dr. Ceesay claimed that the price of onions had dropped to D500 per bag in Gambia.

A fact check done by Askanwi falsified his claim. The analysis, however, showed that onion prices in various markets were much higher, disproving the minister’s statement.

Below is data collected by Askanwi media on various markets showing onion prices.

Claim: Gambia is the Most Secure Country in the Sub-region

Date of Claim: April 25, 2024

Fact-check verdict: False

Details: In a statement on Kerr Fatou, Dr. Ceesay claimed that Gambia was the most secure country in West Africa.

A fact-check by The Republic contradicted this, citing growing concerns about security and rising crime in the country.

The Republic’s fact-check highlighted Gambia’s performance in the world index; however, it indicates a significant drop in the 2023 ranking among the safest countries in Africa, rendering the minister’s claim false.

Claim: Saddam Rice is Cheaper in Basse Than on Kairaba Avenue

Date of Claim: September 18, 2024

Fact-check verdict: False

Details: Dr. Ceesay claimed that Saddam rice was cheaper in Basse than on Kairaba Avenue.

A fact-check by Malagen found that rice prices were actually higher in Basse, with a 50kg bag costing D3,300 in Basse compared to D3,000 in Kairaba Avenue.

Claim: Gambia Among the 10 Best Governed Countries in Africa

Date of Claim: April 10, 2024

Fact-check verdict: Inaccurate

Details: Dr. Ceesay’s claim that Gambia was among the 10 best-governed countries in Africa was fact-checked by The Republic, which concluded the statement was misleading, as there is no global ranking that supports the claim.

Claim: Over D5 Billion Allocated to Health in 2025

Date of Claim: December 23, 2024

Fact-check verdict:

Misleading

Details: Dr. Ceesay claimed that over D5 billion had been allocated to health in 2025.

Fact Check Gambia found this claim to be misleading after conducting thorough research on the national budget allocation.

Dr. Ceesay’s repeated false and misleading statements have led to increasing scrutiny of his role as Minister of Information and Media Broadcasting.

The growing number of fact-check reports calling his statements into question raises serious concerns about his credibility and the accuracy of information disseminated by the government.