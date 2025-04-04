Mayor Talib Ahmed Bensouda Announces Urgent Fire Safety Reforms Following Sandika Market Fires

- Advertisement -

By: The Fatu Network Editorial

In the wake of two devastating fires that ravaged parts of the Sandika Market in Serekunda and Latrikunda, Kanifing Municipal Council (KMC) Mayor Talib Ahmed Bensouda has unveiled a series of urgent fire safety measures aimed at preventing future tragedies in local markets. The incidents, which resulted in the destruction of 13 local sheds and 9 kiosks, prompted swift action from the council and its partners.

Addressing the public during a press conference alongside Market Management and the Municipal Police, Mayor Bensouda expressed his relief that the fires did not result in any casualties.

“First of all, I thank Allah that no lives were lost or injuries reported,” he said. “Secondly, I thank the proactive efforts of the Market Management led by Modou Njie, the valiant efforts of the Municipal Police led by Sainey Sanyang, and the tireless efforts by the Gambia Fire and Rescue Services personnel for fighting and overcoming the blaze. I also thank the community members living in the respective areas for their selfless intervention with buckets of water.”

Following a thorough assessment of both incidents, Mayor Bensouda emphasized the importance of collaboration in addressing fire risks in market environments. “We have established that the council, with its sister partners, must act in coordination to mitigate the risks associated with fire in markets,” he stated.

To that end, Mayor Bensouda announced several key actions taken by KMC over the past week:

Deployment of Fire Extinguishers:

A total of 44 fire extinguishers have been distributed across all 17 municipal markets, three council establishments, and among Municipal Police and Market Management first responders to enhance emergency response capacity. Enhanced Security Presence:

Seventeen additional municipal officers have been deployed to markets, supplementing the existing 112 personnel already stationed across the council’s market network. Market Debris Clearance and Relocation Plans:

The council has cleared all debris from the Sandika Market and, in consultation with vendors, agreed to relocate the market. “We have met with all Sandika vendors and have agreed that the Sandika must be relocated,” the Mayor announced. Mandatory Fire Safety Training:

All council officers are now required to undergo firefighting training and receive Fire Marshal certification from HG Company. “All officers must be certified as Fire Marshals… with immediate effect,” Bensouda emphasized. - Advertisement - Joint Task Force with NAWEC:

In a bid to address concerns about electrical safety, KMC has established a joint task force with the National Water and Electricity Company (NAWEC) to inspect illegal wiring in markets and provide training to the council’s electricians on sustainable and safe installations.

This renewed collaboration with NAWEC follows a recent resolution between the two institutions after an earlier disagreement regarding the cause of the Sandika fire. Both parties have since committed to working together to improve fire safety in public spaces.

Mayor Bensouda concluded his address with words of solidarity for those affected: “We sympathize once more with the victims affected and assure them of our continued dedication to their wellbeing and safety.”

The announcement marks a proactive shift in the municipality’s approach to disaster preparedness, reinforcing KMC’s commitment to market safety and public welfare.