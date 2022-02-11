African Union Elects Gambia And 14 Others To Champion Peace and Security In Africa

0
Gambia's President Adama Barrow
- Advertisement -

By Amara Thoronka

Republic of The Gambia is among 15 countries recently elected members of the African Union Peace and Security Council to champion peace and security in the continent.

- Advertisement -

The Gambia secured 45 of the 48 member States that were eligible to votes during the election conducted by the 40th Ordinary Session of the Executive Council of the African Union held from 2-3 February 2022 at the African Union headquarters in Ethiopia.

The validation is said to be linked to the democratic gains made by the small West African nation over the years.

Nigeria, Cameroon, Djibouti, Morocco and Namibia were elected for a three-year period.

The Gambia, Burundi, Congo, Uganda, Tanzania, Tunisia, Zimbabwe, South Africa, Ghana and Senegal were elected for a two-year period.

- Advertisement -

The Peace and Security Council is the standing decision-making organ of the African Union charged with the responsibility of conducting early warning and preventive diplomacy; facilitating peace-making; establishing peace support operations; and in certain circumstance, recommending interventions in Member States to promote peace, security and stability.

The Council also enhances the implementation of key conventions, instruments and treaties to combat international terrorism; promote coordination between regional mechanisms and the African Union with respect to peace, security and stability in Africa.

The 15 seats of the Peace and Security Council of the AU are distributed as follows: 3 seats to Central Africa; 3 seats to Eastern Africa; 2 seats to Northern Africa; 3 seats to Southern Africa; and 4 seats to Western Africa.

Previous articleUDPs Madi Ceesay Opts Out of 2022 Parliamentary Race: Claims Party Says He is Not a ‘Winning Candidate’

RELATED ARTICLES

Popular Posts

Advertisement
The Fatu Network is the leading online news provider in The Gambia. The Fatu Network focuses on the truth, however inconvenient. It reports events from an independent and detached point of view. The Fatu Network owes allegiance to only The Gambia and the voiceless common Gambian man and woman. The need for Gambians to live in a country where the best traditions and ideals of democracy are recognized, appreciated and practiced is what led to the establishment of The Fatu Network. The Fatu Network is hugely committed to principles of justice, individual freedoms and liberties and for the state to defend and protect the fundamental rights and freedoms of citizens and also for the state to create conditions for their political, social, economic and other development. The Fatu Network’s motto is, “Truth then Justice”.

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© Copyright 2019 - The Fatu Network - - Site by DigiTech Solutions