UDPs Madi Ceesay Opts Out of 2022 Parliamentary Race: Claims Party Says He is Not a ‘Winning Candidate’

0
- Advertisement -

By: Sarjo Brito

The United Democratic Party’s National Assembly Member for Serrekunda West Honourable Madi Ceesay says he is withdrawing his bid for re-election in the forthcoming parliamentary elections slated for April 9, 2022.

- Advertisement -

His decision to withdraw his re-election bid came following a decision by the UDP Serrekunda West Constituency Committee who told Ceesay that he was not a ‘winning candidate’ as far as the upcoming election is concerned.

“For public information, I hereby opt out of the 2022 Parliamentary race, reasons being that the constituency committee of Serrekunda West advanced that I am not a winning candidate. I prefer me losing than the United Democratic Party. I thank all those who have contributed to my election in the 2017 National Assembly elections,” Hon. Ceesay said.

Adding that, “Serrekunda West committee met with the regional committee under the chairmanship of Amara Jobe and they said they are satisfied with my work at the parliament but the people who voted for me said I do not have a good rapport with them and so if they choose me the people will not vote for me.”

While he took the decision of the committee in good faith, Madi during a radio interview alleged that the application process was marred with fraud and betrayal as he was the only person who applied for the Serrekunda West Constituency under the ticket of the United Democratic Party.

- Advertisement -

“When applications opened, I was the only one who applied for Serrekunda West under UDP ticket. So, this is why I feel there is fraud in the process, there is betrayal in the process,’’ he alleged.

He used the opportunity to express his delight at not disappointing his constituents in terms of his performance at the National Assembly whilst reassuring them that his support and love for the UDP is unshakable.

 

Previous article101-Year-Old Pa Sorie: The Sierra Leonean Proud To Have Fought in World War II

RELATED ARTICLES

Popular Posts

Advertisement
The Fatu Network is the leading online news provider in The Gambia. The Fatu Network focuses on the truth, however inconvenient. It reports events from an independent and detached point of view. The Fatu Network owes allegiance to only The Gambia and the voiceless common Gambian man and woman. The need for Gambians to live in a country where the best traditions and ideals of democracy are recognized, appreciated and practiced is what led to the establishment of The Fatu Network. The Fatu Network is hugely committed to principles of justice, individual freedoms and liberties and for the state to defend and protect the fundamental rights and freedoms of citizens and also for the state to create conditions for their political, social, economic and other development. The Fatu Network’s motto is, “Truth then Justice”.

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© Copyright 2019 - The Fatu Network - - Site by DigiTech Solutions