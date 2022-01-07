COVID-19 : 26 Omicron Cases ;Gambia’s Health Ministry Updates Travel Advice

- Advertisement -

The Gambia’s Ministry of Health has on 7th January 2022 issued an updated travel advice which targets particularly incoming passengers.

This is in direct response to the discovery of 26 Omicron Cases, 13 of which are from outgoing travellers. They came from samples collected between 22nd and 28th Dec 2021 the Health Ministry stated.

The Health authorities informed the general public that all departing passengers will be required to adhere to the COVID-19 testing requirement for the destination countries upon confirmation by the Port Health Officers or airline representatives as might be published.