COVID-19 : 26 Omicron Cases ;Gambia’s Health Ministry Updates Travel Advice

0
- Advertisement -

The Gambia’s Ministry of Health has on 7th January 2022 issued an updated travel advice which targets particularly incoming passengers.

This is in direct response to the discovery of 26 Omicron Cases, 13 of which are from outgoing travellers. They came from samples collected between 22nd and 28th Dec 2021 the Health Ministry stated.

- Advertisement -

The Health authorities informed the general public that all departing passengers will be required to adhere to the COVID-19 testing requirement for the destination countries upon confirmation by the Port Health Officers or airline representatives as might be published.

Previous articleAFCON 2021: Scorpions Depart Gambia for Cameroon

RELATED ARTICLES

Popular Posts

Advertisement
The Fatu Network is the leading online news provider in The Gambia. The Fatu Network focuses on the truth, however inconvenient. It reports events from an independent and detached point of view. The Fatu Network owes allegiance to only The Gambia and the voiceless common Gambian man and woman. The need for Gambians to live in a country where the best traditions and ideals of democracy are recognized, appreciated and practiced is what led to the establishment of The Fatu Network. The Fatu Network is hugely committed to principles of justice, individual freedoms and liberties and for the state to defend and protect the fundamental rights and freedoms of citizens and also for the state to create conditions for their political, social, economic and other development. The Fatu Network’s motto is, “Truth then Justice”.

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© Copyright 2019 - The Fatu Network - - Site by DigiTech Solutions