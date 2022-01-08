Gambia’s Modou Lamin AGE-ALMUSAF Sowe Launches New Book ;Unveils His Award of Excellence for African Literature

- Advertisement -

Celebrating 15 years of The Gambian Literature, Gambia’s Modou Lamin AGE-ALMUSAF Sowe a member of the International Association of African Authors and Scholars has on Friday launched his new book ‘Don’t Judge The Book By The Cover’ and unveiled his Award of Excellence for African Literature.

An award he recently won in Atlanta, Georgia, the USA, at the Book and Leadership Summit organised by the International Association of African Authors and Scholars (IAAAS).

The event took place at the Ebunjan Theatre in Kanifing, opposite The Gambia Football House (GFF). Friday’s event witnessed an artistic combination of poetry, cultural dance and drama performance.

The Secretary-General of the Pan-African Writers Association, the Executive Director of the International Association of African Authors and Scholars, the Presidents of Writers Associations in 7 countries, international scholars from the USA, the UK, Ghana, Nigeria, Senegal, Ethiopia, France, and Belgium all graced the occasion.

The book was written in 2006 as an advocacy tool to promote literacy and a reading culture amongst the youth, especially those from poor families.

Award-winning author, Sowe is the founder of the Young Writers Association of The Gambia (YWAG), former Secretary-General of the Writers Association of The Gambia, and the current Executive Director of the World Writers Association (WoWA).