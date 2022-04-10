2022 National Assembly Election Results Of All 53 Constituencies

  1. UPPER FULLADU WEST

Ismaila Cham GDC=2,377 Votes

Bakary Kora NPP=4,078 Votes

Numukunda Kanyi UDP=2,789 Votes

Amadou Jallow Independent=732 Votes

Ousman Ndimballan Independent=3,318 Votes

Yerro Mballow NUP=239 Votes

  1. LOWER FULLADU WEST

Gibbi Mballow NPP=6,047 Votes

Ngarry B.A. Jobe GDC=1,426 Votes

Karambo Fatty UDP=2,296 Votes

Ebrima B.Jallow Independent=987 Votes

 

  1. NIAMINA EAST CONSTITUENCY

Omar Ceesay GDC=2,056 Votes

Dawda Jeng NPP=3,265 Votes

Alhaji Mamadi Kurang PDOIS=2,044 Votes

Alhagie Madi Ceesay UDP=830 Votes

Madi Gaye Independent= 889 Votes

 

  1. TUMANA CONSTITUENCY

Nfally Kora NPP=6,559 Votes

Foday N.M Drammeh UDP=2,229 Votes

 

  1. SANDU CONSTITUENCY

Ebrima Jaiteh NPP=3,658 Votes

Muhammed Mahanera UDP=3,407 Votes

Saikou T.Drammeh Independent=1,878 Votes

 

  1. FONI KANSALA CONSTITUENCY

Musa Amul Nyassi APRC=1,057 Votes

Abdoulie Bojang Independent=386 Votes

Landing Bojang Independent=469 Votes

Musa A .Nyassi GDC=351 Votes

Almameh Gibba Independent=3,513 Votes

 

  1. FONI BEREFET CONSTITUENCY

Ebou Colley APRC=1,898 Votes

Amie Colley Independent=3,034 Votes

Salieu Barry Independent=971 Votes

 

  1. LATRIKUNDA SABIJI CONSTITUENCY

Ebrima Nyang GDC=944 Votes

Saikou Marong NPP=4,019 Votes

Aminata Correa PDOIS=1,516 Votes

Yaya Sanyang UDP=6,866 Votes

Omar Colley Independent= 2,205 Votes

Ebrima Fatty Independent=584 Votes

 

  1. TALLINDING KUNJANG CONSTITUENCY

Fatou K.Jawara NPP= 2,358 Votes

Ebrima K.Ceesay PDOIS=371 Votes

Musa Badjie UDP=5,026 Votes

Ebrima Sonko Independent=2,491 Votes

Alieu Sanneh Independent=838 Votes

Ousman N.L Njie Independent=274 Votes

 

  1. BAKAU CONSTITUENCY

Assan Dampha NPP= 2,686 Votes

Assan Touray UDP= 4,566 Votes

 

  1. SEREKUNDA WEST CONSTITUENCY

Nenneh Freda Gomez CA=2,526 Votes

Modou Jane GDC=521 Votes

Mustapha Lowe NPP=4,981 Votes

Fatou Sowe PDOIS=2,845 Votes

Madi M.K Ceesay UDP=5,021 Votes

Modou Lamin Sanneh Independent=1,643 Votes

 

  1. JIMARA CONSTITUENCY

Alhagie H.Sowe GDC=3,504 Votes

Essa Conteh NPP=6,861 Votes

Mama Salieu Jallow Independent=1,296 Votes

 

  1. WULI EAST CONSTITUENCY

Ebrima Conteh GMC=506 Votes

Nafa S.Jabai NPP=2,472 Votes

Suwaibou Touray PDOIS=4,822 Votes

 

  1. WULLI WEST CONSTITUENCY

Mai Ahmad Fatty GMC= 1,235 Votes

Nfamara Sabally NPP=3,359 Votes

Sidia S.Jatta PDOIS=2,165 Votes

Tida Kijera UDP=958 Votes

 

  1. JESHWANG CONSTITUENCY

Sheriff S.Sarr APRC=5,019 Votes

Modou I.Cham GDC=2,707 Votes

Buba Jadama UDP=4,571 Votes

 

  1. KANTORA CONSTITUENCY

Billay G.Tunkara NPP=4,446 Votes

Ansu T.S Sonko PDOIS=361 Votes

Sulayman Ceesay GDC=1,997 Votes

Hagie Bajaha Independent=1,206 Votes

Muhammed Fatty UDP=1,197 Votes

 

  1. BASSE CONSTITUENCY

Saikou Bah NPP=5,613 Votes

Haji Suwareh UDP=1,666 Votes

Kebba J.Baldeh GDC=806 Votes

Yusupha Baldeh Independent=882 Votes

Dawda Neneh Galleh Jallow Independent= 896 Votes

 

  1. FONI JARROL CONSTITUENCY

Alhagie Sankung Jammeh APRC=233 Votes

Sainey Bah Independent=558 Votes

Momodou Bah Independent=658 Votes

Abdoulie Bondi UDP=596 Votes

Momodou A.Bah Independent=457 Votes

Kebba Tumanding Sanneh Independent= 1,059 Votes

Tumani B.Sambou Indep.=214 Votes

 

  1. FONI BONDALI CONSTITUENCY

Kaddy Camara APRC=795 Votes

Pa Dembo Sanneh Independent=1,034 Votes

Ousman Marcus Nyassi Independent=894 Votes

Ousman Jallow Independent=523 Votes

 

  1. SABACK SANJAL CONSTITUENCY

Samba Faal GDC=896 Votes

Ousman Touray NOP=3,495 Votes

Maimuna Gaye UDP=624 Votes

Alhagie Babou Ceesay Independent=,4,036 Votes

Ebrima S.Bah Independent= 366 Votes

 

  1. BUNDUNGKA KUNDA CONSTITUENCY

Sulayman Jammeh APRC=5,534 Votes

Famara Mamburay CA=587 Votes

Samba Touray Independent=489 Votes

Bakary Njie UDP=3,988 Votes

Yusupha Jaiteh Independent=578 Votes

 

  1. ILLIASSA CONSTITUENCY

Sankung Dampha NPP=4,752 Votes

Dembo K.M Camara UDP=4,579 Votes

Alhagie Hydara Independent=2,353 Votes

 

  1. LOWER NUIMI

Alpha M.K Lowe CA= 1,666 Votes

Modou Bobb GDC=2,062 Votes

Tamsir Cham NPP=6,331 Votes

Ebou Lowe Independent=325 Votes

Hamadi S.Leigh PDOIS=1,458 Votes

Mahtarr M.Jeng UDP=2,087 Votes

Musa Keita Independent=363 Votes

 

  1. JOKADU CONSTITUENCY

Baboucarr Chune GDC= 869 Votes

Salifu Jawo NPP=2,422 Votes

Cheena Bah NUP=526 Votes

Modou K.A Ndure PDOIS=461 Votes

Momodou Marr UDP=1,220 Votes

Bai Saine Independent=2,410 Votes

 

  1. CENTRAL BADDIBU CONSTITUENCY

Mustapha Dukureh GDC=309 Votes

Momodou Jobe NPP=2,835 Votes

Sulayman Saho UDP=3,766 Votes

 

  1. UPPER NUIMI CONSTITUENCY

Samba Nying CA=1,999

Momodou S.Wan GDC=1,290

Mamadou M.Jallow GFA=479

Omar Darboe NPP=4,044

Ali Cham PDOIS=510

Momodou L.Dibba UDP=2,746

 

  1. KOMBO SOUTH CONSTITUENCY

Abdoulie Falie Jallow GDC=1,111 Votes

Malang Sanyang GMC= 790 Votes

Baboucarr F.M Colley Independent=5,254 Votes

Momodou Bojang NPP= 8,670 Votes

Kebba K.Barrow UDP=10,616

 

  1. BRIKAMA SOUTH CONSTITUENCY

Buba Manneh Independent=1549

Momodou King Colley GDC=1,348

Mansour Sowe Independent=2,517

Malanding B.Jabang NPP=3,946

Lamin J.Sanneh UDP=6,322

Lamin Jarjue Independent= 913

 

  1. SANNEH MENTERENG CONSTITUENCY

Ba Landing Jatta CA=569

Baba Galleh Jallow NPP=4,565

Victor P.Jatta PDOIS=792

Fatou Cham UDP=10,749

Lamin Manneh Independent=413

Abdou Badjie Independent=1,455

 

  1. BUSUMBALA CONSTITUENCY

Saikouba. Price NPP = 5,998

Deny Lisa to vote for PDOIS = 1,354

Samuel Mendy Independent= 1,085

Jerreh Sanyang Independent=2,916

Muhammed Kanteh Independent=10,100

Buba Sarr Independent=522

 

  1. KOMBO EAST CONSTITUENCY

Essa Dampha NPP=3,908 Votes

James S.Mendy Independent=1,379 Votes

Abdou Sowe UDP=6,135 Votes

Tairu E.B Badjie Independent= 2,268 Votes

 

  1. OLD YUNDUM CONSTITUENCY

Alieu Nyang CA=559

Alagie Faal GDC=1,384

Abdoulie Ceesay NPP=5,411

Pa Alieu Njie PDOIS=1,395

Lamin Sabally UDP=4,744

Maimuna Tamba Independent=2,518

Alpha Ousman Jallow Indepen.=776

Momodou M.Njie NUP=186

 

  1. BRIKAMA NORTH CONSTITUENCY

Lamin K.B Bojang GDC=2,226 Votes

Lamin Bojang NPP=4,135 Votes

Alagie S.Darboe UDP=8,466 Votes

Samsideen Badjie Independent=847 Votes

 

  1. NIANIJA CONSTITUENCY

Muhammed Lamin Leigh CA=100 Votes

Hammet S.K Manneh GDC=203 Votes

Amadou Camara NRP=2,014 Votes

Momodou Cham UDP=1,016 Votes

Abdoulie M.K Jallow Independent= 387 Votes

 

  1. NIAMINA DANKUNKU CONSTITUENCY

Samba M.P Bah CA=173 Votes

Essa Jamanka GDC=573 Votes

Bakary N.S Jallow Independent=87 Votes

Samba Jallow NRP=1,132 Votes

Essa Saidykhan UDP= 299 Votes

Alieu Ceesay Independent= 533 Votes

 

  1. UPPER SALOUM CONSTITUENCY

Alhagie Mbow NRP=3,948 Votes

Momodou K.F Ceesay UDP= 377 Votes

Cherno Gaye Independent=1,351 Votes

Barra Janneh Independent=1,591 Votes

 

  1. LOWER BADDIBU CONSTITUENCY

Ebrima Jallow Independent=710 Votes

Alhagie Jawara NPP=2,775 Votes

Kemo Gassama UDP=2,894 Votes

 

  1. KIANG CENTRAL CONSTITUENCY

Fafa Sanyang NPP=1,184 Votes

Bakary Camara UDP=1,533 Votes

Yunusa N.Bah Independent=1,976 Votes

 

  1. KIANG WEST CONSTITUENCY

Lamin Kambai Marong GFA= 555 Votes

Lamin Drammeh NPP=1,610 Votes

Lamin Ceesay UDP=3,669 Votes

Ismaila Kanteh Independent=627 Votes

 

  1. JARRA CENTRAL CONSTITUENCY

Salifu N.Dem GDC=272 Votes

Kebba Jallow NPP=1,719 Votes

Wandifa Wuyeh Sanneh UDP=1,170 Votes

Samba Baldeh Independent=986 Votes

 

  1. JARRA WEST CONSTITUENCY

Alieu Baldeh NPP=4,007 Votes

Kajali Fofana UDP=3,655 Votes

Musa Wally Independent=1,177 Votes

 

  1. JARRA EAST CONSTITUENCY

Yankuba Sanneh CA=186 Votes

Mamadou Dem GDC= 1,039 Votes

Haruna Barry NPP=2,775 Votes

Sainey Touray UDP= 2,334 Votes

Pateh Baldeh Independent= 551 Votes

 

  1. BANJUL CENTRAL CONSTITUENCY

Aminata T.B Jarra GFA=117 Votes

Lyndon B Johnson Independent=450

Baboucarr Mboge PDOIS=550 Votes

Muhammed Ndow PPP=1,168 Votes

Momodou Cherno Jallow UDP=988

Alhagi Jah Independent Independent=260 Votes

Abdoulie Njai independent=1,262 votes

 

  1. BANJUL SOUTH CONSTITUENCY

Ousman Abou Wadda NPP= 1,364 Votes

Muhamadou Mansour Foon PDOIS =572 Votes

Yaya Kuyateh UDP=393 Votes

Fatoumatta Njai Independent=1,538 Votes

 

  1. BANJUL NORTH CONSTITUENCY

Samba Njie NPP=1,147 Votes

Ousman Sillah PDOIS=1204 Votes

Modou Lamin Bah UDP= 1658 Votes

 

  1. KIANG EAST CONSTITUENCY

Lamin Sanneh NPP= 1,534 Votes

Yaya Gassama UDP= 1,925 Votes

 

  1. JANJANBUREH CONSTITUENCY

Ebrima B.Trawally Independent: 177 Votes

Ebrima M.Sarjo NPP=345 Votes

Jarai Fayenkeh UDP=236 Votes

Omar Jammeh Independent=359 Votes

 

  1. NIANI CONSTITUENCY

Anty Rohey Ceesay NPP= 2,711 Votes

Omar Bah GDC=1,332 Votes

Alhagi S.B Sillah UDP= 2,001 Votes

Omar Jobe Independent=3,179 Votes

Pa Modou Sillah Independent= 425 Votes

 

  1. SAMI CONSTITUENCY

Gibbi Dem CA=317 Votes

Alpha Omar Jallow GDC=1,346 Votes

MusuKebba Keita NPP=2,712 votes

Alfusainey Ceesay UDP=3,692 Votes

Haruna Jallow Independent=1,070 Votes

 

  1. LOWER SALOUM CONSTITUENCY

Ebou k.Gaye APP=294 Votes

Sainey Jawara NRP=3,564 Votes

Halimatou Sadia Sowe UDP=337 Votes

Biran Saine Independent=1,772 Votes

Kebba Kanteh Independent=332 Votes

Amat Secka Independent=140 Votes

 

  1. NIAMINA WEST CONSTITUENCY

Yerro Jallow GDC= 617 Votes

Birom J.S Sowe NPP=1,038 Votes

Ousman D.Jallow NUP=306 Votes

Kemeseng Sanneh PDOIS=464 Votes

Basiru Ceesay UDP:676 Votes

Abdou Asis Sowe Independent: 568 Votes

 

 

 

 

