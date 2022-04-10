2022 National Assembly Election Results Of All 53 Constituencies

- UPPER FULLADU WEST
Ismaila Cham GDC=2,377 Votes
Bakary Kora NPP=4,078 Votes
Numukunda Kanyi UDP=2,789 Votes
Amadou Jallow Independent=732 Votes
Ousman Ndimballan Independent=3,318 Votes
Yerro Mballow NUP=239 Votes
- LOWER FULLADU WEST
Gibbi Mballow NPP=6,047 Votes
Ngarry B.A. Jobe GDC=1,426 Votes
Karambo Fatty UDP=2,296 Votes
Ebrima B.Jallow Independent=987 Votes
- NIAMINA EAST CONSTITUENCY
Omar Ceesay GDC=2,056 Votes
Dawda Jeng NPP=3,265 Votes
Alhaji Mamadi Kurang PDOIS=2,044 Votes
Alhagie Madi Ceesay UDP=830 Votes
Madi Gaye Independent= 889 Votes
- TUMANA CONSTITUENCY
Nfally Kora NPP=6,559 Votes
Foday N.M Drammeh UDP=2,229 Votes
- SANDU CONSTITUENCY
Ebrima Jaiteh NPP=3,658 Votes
Muhammed Mahanera UDP=3,407 Votes
Saikou T.Drammeh Independent=1,878 Votes
- FONI KANSALA CONSTITUENCY
Musa Amul Nyassi APRC=1,057 Votes
Abdoulie Bojang Independent=386 Votes
Landing Bojang Independent=469 Votes
Musa A .Nyassi GDC=351 Votes
Almameh Gibba Independent=3,513 Votes
- FONI BEREFET CONSTITUENCY
Ebou Colley APRC=1,898 Votes
Amie Colley Independent=3,034 Votes
Salieu Barry Independent=971 Votes
- LATRIKUNDA SABIJI CONSTITUENCY
Ebrima Nyang GDC=944 Votes
Saikou Marong NPP=4,019 Votes
Aminata Correa PDOIS=1,516 Votes
Yaya Sanyang UDP=6,866 Votes
Omar Colley Independent= 2,205 Votes
Ebrima Fatty Independent=584 Votes
- TALLINDING KUNJANG CONSTITUENCY
Fatou K.Jawara NPP= 2,358 Votes
Ebrima K.Ceesay PDOIS=371 Votes
Musa Badjie UDP=5,026 Votes
Ebrima Sonko Independent=2,491 Votes
Alieu Sanneh Independent=838 Votes
Ousman N.L Njie Independent=274 Votes
- BAKAU CONSTITUENCY
Assan Dampha NPP= 2,686 Votes
Assan Touray UDP= 4,566 Votes
- SEREKUNDA WEST CONSTITUENCY
Nenneh Freda Gomez CA=2,526 Votes
Modou Jane GDC=521 Votes
Mustapha Lowe NPP=4,981 Votes
Fatou Sowe PDOIS=2,845 Votes
Madi M.K Ceesay UDP=5,021 Votes
Modou Lamin Sanneh Independent=1,643 Votes
- JIMARA CONSTITUENCY
Alhagie H.Sowe GDC=3,504 Votes
Essa Conteh NPP=6,861 Votes
Mama Salieu Jallow Independent=1,296 Votes
- WULI EAST CONSTITUENCY
Ebrima Conteh GMC=506 Votes
Nafa S.Jabai NPP=2,472 Votes
Suwaibou Touray PDOIS=4,822 Votes
- WULLI WEST CONSTITUENCY
Mai Ahmad Fatty GMC= 1,235 Votes
Nfamara Sabally NPP=3,359 Votes
Sidia S.Jatta PDOIS=2,165 Votes
Tida Kijera UDP=958 Votes
- JESHWANG CONSTITUENCY
Sheriff S.Sarr APRC=5,019 Votes
Modou I.Cham GDC=2,707 Votes
Buba Jadama UDP=4,571 Votes
- KANTORA CONSTITUENCY
Billay G.Tunkara NPP=4,446 Votes
Ansu T.S Sonko PDOIS=361 Votes
Sulayman Ceesay GDC=1,997 Votes
Hagie Bajaha Independent=1,206 Votes
Muhammed Fatty UDP=1,197 Votes
- BASSE CONSTITUENCY
Saikou Bah NPP=5,613 Votes
Haji Suwareh UDP=1,666 Votes
Kebba J.Baldeh GDC=806 Votes
Yusupha Baldeh Independent=882 Votes
Dawda Neneh Galleh Jallow Independent= 896 Votes
- FONI JARROL CONSTITUENCY
Alhagie Sankung Jammeh APRC=233 Votes
Sainey Bah Independent=558 Votes
Momodou Bah Independent=658 Votes
Abdoulie Bondi UDP=596 Votes
Momodou A.Bah Independent=457 Votes
Kebba Tumanding Sanneh Independent= 1,059 Votes
Tumani B.Sambou Indep.=214 Votes
- FONI BONDALI CONSTITUENCY
Kaddy Camara APRC=795 Votes
Pa Dembo Sanneh Independent=1,034 Votes
Ousman Marcus Nyassi Independent=894 Votes
Ousman Jallow Independent=523 Votes
- SABACK SANJAL CONSTITUENCY
Samba Faal GDC=896 Votes
Ousman Touray NOP=3,495 Votes
Maimuna Gaye UDP=624 Votes
Alhagie Babou Ceesay Independent=,4,036 Votes
Ebrima S.Bah Independent= 366 Votes
- BUNDUNGKA KUNDA CONSTITUENCY
Sulayman Jammeh APRC=5,534 Votes
Famara Mamburay CA=587 Votes
Samba Touray Independent=489 Votes
Bakary Njie UDP=3,988 Votes
Yusupha Jaiteh Independent=578 Votes
- ILLIASSA CONSTITUENCY
Sankung Dampha NPP=4,752 Votes
Dembo K.M Camara UDP=4,579 Votes
Alhagie Hydara Independent=2,353 Votes
- LOWER NUIMI
Alpha M.K Lowe CA= 1,666 Votes
Modou Bobb GDC=2,062 Votes
Tamsir Cham NPP=6,331 Votes
Ebou Lowe Independent=325 Votes
Hamadi S.Leigh PDOIS=1,458 Votes
Mahtarr M.Jeng UDP=2,087 Votes
Musa Keita Independent=363 Votes
- JOKADU CONSTITUENCY
Baboucarr Chune GDC= 869 Votes
Salifu Jawo NPP=2,422 Votes
Cheena Bah NUP=526 Votes
Modou K.A Ndure PDOIS=461 Votes
Momodou Marr UDP=1,220 Votes
Bai Saine Independent=2,410 Votes
- CENTRAL BADDIBU CONSTITUENCY
Mustapha Dukureh GDC=309 Votes
Momodou Jobe NPP=2,835 Votes
Sulayman Saho UDP=3,766 Votes
- UPPER NUIMI CONSTITUENCY
Samba Nying CA=1,999
Momodou S.Wan GDC=1,290
Mamadou M.Jallow GFA=479
Omar Darboe NPP=4,044
Ali Cham PDOIS=510
Momodou L.Dibba UDP=2,746
- KOMBO SOUTH CONSTITUENCY
Abdoulie Falie Jallow GDC=1,111 Votes
Malang Sanyang GMC= 790 Votes
Baboucarr F.M Colley Independent=5,254 Votes
Momodou Bojang NPP= 8,670 Votes
Kebba K.Barrow UDP=10,616
- BRIKAMA SOUTH CONSTITUENCY
Buba Manneh Independent=1549
Momodou King Colley GDC=1,348
Mansour Sowe Independent=2,517
Malanding B.Jabang NPP=3,946
Lamin J.Sanneh UDP=6,322
Lamin Jarjue Independent= 913
- SANNEH MENTERENG CONSTITUENCY
Ba Landing Jatta CA=569
Baba Galleh Jallow NPP=4,565
Victor P.Jatta PDOIS=792
Fatou Cham UDP=10,749
Lamin Manneh Independent=413
Abdou Badjie Independent=1,455
- BUSUMBALA CONSTITUENCY
Saikouba. Price NPP = 5,998
Deny Lisa to vote for PDOIS = 1,354
Samuel Mendy Independent= 1,085
Jerreh Sanyang Independent=2,916
Muhammed Kanteh Independent=10,100
Buba Sarr Independent=522
- KOMBO EAST CONSTITUENCY
Essa Dampha NPP=3,908 Votes
James S.Mendy Independent=1,379 Votes
Abdou Sowe UDP=6,135 Votes
Tairu E.B Badjie Independent= 2,268 Votes
- OLD YUNDUM CONSTITUENCY
Alieu Nyang CA=559
Alagie Faal GDC=1,384
Abdoulie Ceesay NPP=5,411
Pa Alieu Njie PDOIS=1,395
Lamin Sabally UDP=4,744
Maimuna Tamba Independent=2,518
Alpha Ousman Jallow Indepen.=776
Momodou M.Njie NUP=186
- BRIKAMA NORTH CONSTITUENCY
Lamin K.B Bojang GDC=2,226 Votes
Lamin Bojang NPP=4,135 Votes
Alagie S.Darboe UDP=8,466 Votes
Samsideen Badjie Independent=847 Votes
- NIANIJA CONSTITUENCY
Muhammed Lamin Leigh CA=100 Votes
Hammet S.K Manneh GDC=203 Votes
Amadou Camara NRP=2,014 Votes
Momodou Cham UDP=1,016 Votes
Abdoulie M.K Jallow Independent= 387 Votes
- NIAMINA DANKUNKU CONSTITUENCY
Samba M.P Bah CA=173 Votes
Essa Jamanka GDC=573 Votes
Bakary N.S Jallow Independent=87 Votes
Samba Jallow NRP=1,132 Votes
Essa Saidykhan UDP= 299 Votes
Alieu Ceesay Independent= 533 Votes
- UPPER SALOUM CONSTITUENCY
Alhagie Mbow NRP=3,948 Votes
Momodou K.F Ceesay UDP= 377 Votes
Cherno Gaye Independent=1,351 Votes
Barra Janneh Independent=1,591 Votes
- LOWER BADDIBU CONSTITUENCY
Ebrima Jallow Independent=710 Votes
Alhagie Jawara NPP=2,775 Votes
Kemo Gassama UDP=2,894 Votes
- KIANG CENTRAL CONSTITUENCY
Fafa Sanyang NPP=1,184 Votes
Bakary Camara UDP=1,533 Votes
Yunusa N.Bah Independent=1,976 Votes
- KIANG WEST CONSTITUENCY
Lamin Kambai Marong GFA= 555 Votes
Lamin Drammeh NPP=1,610 Votes
Lamin Ceesay UDP=3,669 Votes
Ismaila Kanteh Independent=627 Votes
- JARRA CENTRAL CONSTITUENCY
Salifu N.Dem GDC=272 Votes
Kebba Jallow NPP=1,719 Votes
Wandifa Wuyeh Sanneh UDP=1,170 Votes
Samba Baldeh Independent=986 Votes
- JARRA WEST CONSTITUENCY
Alieu Baldeh NPP=4,007 Votes
Kajali Fofana UDP=3,655 Votes
Musa Wally Independent=1,177 Votes
- JARRA EAST CONSTITUENCY
Yankuba Sanneh CA=186 Votes
Mamadou Dem GDC= 1,039 Votes
Haruna Barry NPP=2,775 Votes
Sainey Touray UDP= 2,334 Votes
Pateh Baldeh Independent= 551 Votes
- BANJUL CENTRAL CONSTITUENCY
Aminata T.B Jarra GFA=117 Votes
Lyndon B Johnson Independent=450
Baboucarr Mboge PDOIS=550 Votes
Muhammed Ndow PPP=1,168 Votes
Momodou Cherno Jallow UDP=988
Alhagi Jah Independent Independent=260 Votes
Abdoulie Njai independent=1,262 votes
- BANJUL SOUTH CONSTITUENCY
Ousman Abou Wadda NPP= 1,364 Votes
Muhamadou Mansour Foon PDOIS =572 Votes
Yaya Kuyateh UDP=393 Votes
Fatoumatta Njai Independent=1,538 Votes
- BANJUL NORTH CONSTITUENCY
Samba Njie NPP=1,147 Votes
Ousman Sillah PDOIS=1204 Votes
Modou Lamin Bah UDP= 1658 Votes
- KIANG EAST CONSTITUENCY
Lamin Sanneh NPP= 1,534 Votes
Yaya Gassama UDP= 1,925 Votes
- JANJANBUREH CONSTITUENCY
Ebrima B.Trawally Independent: 177 Votes
Ebrima M.Sarjo NPP=345 Votes
Jarai Fayenkeh UDP=236 Votes
Omar Jammeh Independent=359 Votes
- NIANI CONSTITUENCY
Anty Rohey Ceesay NPP= 2,711 Votes
Omar Bah GDC=1,332 Votes
Alhagi S.B Sillah UDP= 2,001 Votes
Omar Jobe Independent=3,179 Votes
Pa Modou Sillah Independent= 425 Votes
- SAMI CONSTITUENCY
Gibbi Dem CA=317 Votes
Alpha Omar Jallow GDC=1,346 Votes
MusuKebba Keita NPP=2,712 votes
Alfusainey Ceesay UDP=3,692 Votes
Haruna Jallow Independent=1,070 Votes
- LOWER SALOUM CONSTITUENCY
Ebou k.Gaye APP=294 Votes
Sainey Jawara NRP=3,564 Votes
Halimatou Sadia Sowe UDP=337 Votes
Biran Saine Independent=1,772 Votes
Kebba Kanteh Independent=332 Votes
Amat Secka Independent=140 Votes
- NIAMINA WEST CONSTITUENCY
Yerro Jallow GDC= 617 Votes
Birom J.S Sowe NPP=1,038 Votes
Ousman D.Jallow NUP=306 Votes
Kemeseng Sanneh PDOIS=464 Votes
Basiru Ceesay UDP:676 Votes
Abdou Asis Sowe Independent: 568 Votes