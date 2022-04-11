Momodou Sabally Celebrates Saturday’s Results

United Democratic Party (UDP) Commando Momodou Sabally has celebrated Saturday’s National Assembly Elections results across the country with specific emphasis on the Independent Candidate win at Busumbala. According to Sabally Saturday’s vote was a “vote of no confidence” against President Adama Barrow.

Sabally was UDP’s candidate at Busumbala but his bid for the constituency seat was frustrated after the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) disqualified him on the grounds that his name was adversely mentioned in the Janneh Commission of Enquiry, a decision the High court upheld.

“President Barrow himself went on a nationwide campaign tour to ask for the people’s votes. He has been rejected, humiliated and disgraced. This is a vote against the President himself. A vote of no confidence,” he wrote.

Muhammad Kanteh the UDP backed candidate won the Busumbala Seat according to official results from the IEC.

