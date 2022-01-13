2022 Assembly Elections: GDC Youth Leader Calls For Coalition Of Opposition Parties

0
MC Cham Jr, GDC National Youth President
- Advertisement -

By Sarjo Brito

The National Youth President of the opposition Gambia Democratic Congress (GDC), MC Cham Jr has called on all opposition parties to form what he calls “a tactical formidable alliance” ahead of the highly anticipated national assembly election.

- Advertisement -

Cham said the approach would be the only way to stop the incumbent from forming the majority in parliament. His appeal came following pronouncements from certain opposition parties that they will be contesting all seats in Parliament.

‘’We are gearing up for one of the most important elections which is the parliamentary elections. I see a lot of opposition parties saying they will be contesting alone and that they will be contesting all the seats. I think all opposition parties must come together and have a tactical approach if we really want to dominate the National Assembly’’

The GDC youth leader noted that the December 4 Presidential election could have easily been won by a formidable coalition of opposition parties. Cham explained that even in areas where President Barrow won, the votes of the opposition parties if combined, could’ve earned them victory.

‘’This is why I believe we need to sit down and have a dialogue. Opposition parties running alone means we will be easily handing victory to President Barrow and his National Peoples’ Party. Dominating the house by the opposition will be impossible without a tactical approach. We cannot allow our National Assembly to be under NPP.’’

- Advertisement -

National assembly elections are due to be held in April 2022. The country’s main opposition United Democratic Party won 31 of the 53 seats in the last legislative elections held in April 2017.

Previous article“Allegations On 250 Hectares Land Allocation Are False And Malicious” …Government Clarifies

RELATED ARTICLES

Popular Posts

Advertisement
The Fatu Network is the leading online news provider in The Gambia. The Fatu Network focuses on the truth, however inconvenient. It reports events from an independent and detached point of view. The Fatu Network owes allegiance to only The Gambia and the voiceless common Gambian man and woman. The need for Gambians to live in a country where the best traditions and ideals of democracy are recognized, appreciated and practiced is what led to the establishment of The Fatu Network. The Fatu Network is hugely committed to principles of justice, individual freedoms and liberties and for the state to defend and protect the fundamental rights and freedoms of citizens and also for the state to create conditions for their political, social, economic and other development. The Fatu Network’s motto is, “Truth then Justice”.

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© Copyright 2019 - The Fatu Network - - Site by DigiTech Solutions