On Allegations of Murder General Saul Badjie to Be Arraigned in Court on Monday

By: Yerro Mballow

General Saul Badjie Former President Yahya Jammeh’s top military aid is set to be arraigned in court on Monday17th January 2022.

Badjie is charged with the murder of two Gambia- American citizens in the persons of Mamut Ceesay and Ebou jobe. He is also accused of killing veteran journalist Deyda Hydra.

18 years ago prominent Gambian Journalist Deyda Hydra who was editor of The Point Newspaper was gunned down in a drive-by shooting by unknown assailants on December 16, 2004, on his way from work. Hydara was also the president of the Gambia Press Union

The murder charges according to our sources are mainly for the Gambia- American citizens in the persons of Mamut Ceesay and Ebou Jobe.

According to our sources, the family of the two deceased citizens have hired lawyers from the US to take up the matter.

The duo went missing upon arrival in the Gambia from the US in 2013. Their whereabouts could not be traced until the TRRC was set. It was at the TRRC that killers of the American citizens were disclosed.

