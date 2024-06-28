20 Suspected Nigerian Online Scammers in Custody

- Advertisement -

By: Dawda Baldeh

Operatives of the Drug Law Enforcement Agency (DLEAG) have arrested over twenty (20) suspected Nigerian online scammers, the agency announced on Thursday.

The agency’s Public Relations Officer, Ousman Saidybah, told The Fatu Network that the operation was successful through their cooperation with the Immigration Department and the Police Intervention Unit.

“The operation led to the arrest of twenty Nigerian citizens suspected of online scamming, documentation fraud, and other forms of crimes,” he said.

According to the agency, fifteen of the suspects were arrested with twenty-three (23) laptops and eighteen (18) mobile phones at Wullinkama, while the remaining five (5) suspects were apprehended on Coastal Road with two (2) laptops and ten (10) mobile phones.

Mr. Saidybah further explained that both operations were conducted simultaneously on Thursday, 27th June 2024.

“Operatives also discovered a red plastic container with some quantities of suspected skunk cannabis. The suspects were taken into custody and charged with joint possession of a prohibited drug,” he explained.

He added that the matter concerning suspected online scamming and documentation fraud will be forwarded to The Gambia Police Force and the GID for further investigations and necessary actions based on the outcome of their investigations.

The agency reiterated its commitment to fighting illicit drugs and related activities in the country and urged people to desist from such unlawful activities.

They said this is not the first time foreign nationals have been arrested in connection with suspected criminal activities while acting on tip-offs.

Subsequently, the agency also revealed the arrest of over 49 Sierra Leoneans and one Nigerian citizen in a similar operation. This was made possible with the support of the Police Intervention Unit, the agency said.

DLEAG also referenced other cases of this nature in recent years involving foreign nationals and vowed to take severe action to combat such activities.