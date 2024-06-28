Friday, June 28, 2024

Mayor Rohey Malick Lowe Welcomes Mayor José Medina Lobato and Delegation from Bissau to Banjul

Banjul, Gambia – Mayor Rohey Malick Lowe of Banjul extended a warm welcome to His Worship José Medina Lobato, Mayor of the City of Bissau, and his distinguished delegation during their recent visit to Banjul. The visit, aimed at strengthening bilateral ties through twinning cooperation in trade, culture, and sports, marked a significant milestone for both cities.

“It is with great pleasure and honor that I welcome my brother, His Worship José Medina Lobato, the Mayor of the City of Bissau, and his distinguished delegation to the vibrant city of Banjul,” Mayor Lowe stated. “This visit marks a significant milestone in our efforts to strengthen the ties between our two cities through twinning cooperation in trade, culture, and sports.”

“Banjul, our beloved capital, is not only a city of rich cultural heritage but also a hub of dynamic youth engagement and thriving women-led trade activities,” Mayor Lowe emphasized. “Our youths are the pride of our city; they actively participate in sports and excel in various fields of endeavor. Their energy and eagerness embody the spirit of Banjul’s future.”

“I extend my sincere appreciation to the Deputy Mayor, Councillors, CEO, and his team for organizing such a well-structured program,” Mayor Lowe expressed. “I also thank all the journalists who attended the event. To the REFELA (Network of Locally Elected Women of Africa) executive, under the leadership of Madam Isatou Njie, I cannot thank you enough for your contributions.”

REFELA, under the leadership of Madam Isatou Njie, is a network that empowers women in local governance across Africa, advocating for gender equality and community development. Their involvement in facilitating exchanges between cities like Banjul and Bissau highlights their commitment to fostering cooperation that benefits communities across the continent.

The visit concluded with a renewed commitment to fostering collaborations that promote cultural exchange and community empowerment between Banjul and Bissau. As both cities continue to explore opportunities for mutual growth, Mayor Lowe emphasized the importance of building bridges that strengthen ties and celebrate shared values.

The event underscored Banjul’s role as a cultural and economic hub in West Africa, showcasing its commitment to international partnerships that benefit its residents and promote regional cooperation.

