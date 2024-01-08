‘Zainab is one in a million’ — Jammeh celebrates wife’s philanthropic award

- Advertisement -

By: Dawda Baldeh

Zainab Musa Darboe’s award was a pleasant surprise for her husband, Demba L. Jammeh, who considers her an extraordinary woman for her philanthropic work.

The Tresor Women Warriors presented Demba with an award on behalf of Zainab, recognizing her numerous charitable contributions in The Gambia.

The award was presented during the organization’s fifth-anniversary celebration in Kwinella village.

Demba, speaking on behalf of his wife, expressed his gratitude and revealed that the award came as a surprise to them.

He told The Fatu Network that he attended the ceremony to represent his wife, who is miles away.

Like the others in attendance, Demba showed his appreciation towards Aji Kumba Daffeh Kah for empowering women.

He also expressed his joy for the award, describing it as both surprising and not surprising at the same time, considering Zainab’s supportive nature and love for humanitarian causes.

“This award is a surprise we never expected it. Zainab is one in a million who spent her wealth in supporting people.

“She is the type of woman that every man needs. Her motto is caring and sharing. Her generosity towards mankind is unquestioned.

“This extends beyond the United States, as people regularly seek her assistance, knowing she would never turn them away,” he explained.

Demba conveyed his wife’s immense generosity in helping people all around the world, emphasizing that Zainab is an extraordinary woman who selflessly uses her wealth to support others.

He revealed that Zainab’s motto is to care and share, and she exemplifies incredible generosity towards humanity.

Demba spoke passionately about the importance of supporting humanity, urging Gambians to follow Zainab’s lead and make a difference in people’s lives.

Amid this praise and recognition, Demba also spoke about the negative experiences he and his wife have faced while supporting others.

They have encountered criticism on social media, with people accusing them of wasting money.

“Zainab remains steadfast in her beliefs and takes negative criticism as a test from Allah. She’s a very strong woman with strong beliefs,” he said.

According to Demba, he has witnessed these posts, but Zainab always advises him to ignore them, acknowledging that there will always be individuals who say negative things about them.

Despite these challenges, Demba believes Gambians must unite and support one another, particularly women groups, as they are vulnerable.

He emphasized that the country’s development lies in the hands of every Gambian and cannot be solely relied upon by the government.

He commended his wife’s work and natural gifts, highlighting the strength and resilience they display in the face of criticism.

He urged people to abandon negative energy and offer support to each other.

In addition, he encouraged young people to be strong and resourceful and to explore various opportunities to improve their lives.

He noted that even small efforts can make a significant impact, asserting that not everyone can be confined to office work.