Monday, January 8, 2024

Sierra Leone coup attempt: 27 soldiers appear before a court-martial

140
- Advertisement -

27 soldiers have appeared before a court martial today Monday, 8th January 2024. The military personnel face 88-count charges linked to mutiny to overthrow President Julius Maada Bio’s government, failure to suppress mutiny, aiding the enemy, communicating with the enemy, stealing of public or service property, fraudulent misapplication of public or service property, and murder.

Few selected journalists were allowed access to the proceeding.

- Advertisement -

According to BBC’s Umaru Fofana, “no pleas were taken from the accused because, before the charges could be read out to them [the accused soldiers], one of them fell ill in the court and was taken away”.

The case was adjourned to Wednesday.

Former President Ernest Bai Koroma has also been indicted. He appeared in court last Tuesday and will again appear in court on 17th January 2024. The case of another set of inductees comes up tomorrow, 9th January 2024.

On 26th November last year, the Government of Sierra Leone disclosed that a group of unidentified individuals attacked the Wilberforce Military Barracks in the capital Freetown, the central prison, and some police stations in the capital. The situation caused the release of prisoners, instability, and several deaths.

- Advertisement -

The government says it was a coup attempt to unseat President Bio.

Previous article
‘Zainab is one in a million’ — Jammeh celebrates wife’s philanthropic award
Next article
BsAC settles 2023 staff salary arrears — Chairman Ceesay says

RELATED ARTICLES

Popular Posts

Advertisement
The Fatu Network is the leading online news provider in The Gambia. The Fatu Network focuses on the truth, however inconvenient. It reports events from an independent and detached point of view. The Fatu Network owes allegiance to only The Gambia and the voiceless common Gambian man and woman. The need for Gambians to live in a country where the best traditions and ideals of democracy are recognized, appreciated and practiced is what led to the establishment of The Fatu Network. The Fatu Network is hugely committed to principles of justice, individual freedoms and liberties and for the state to defend and protect the fundamental rights and freedoms of citizens and also for the state to create conditions for their political, social, economic and other development. The Fatu Network’s motto is, “Truth then Justice”.
Facebook Instagram Twitter Vimeo Youtube

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© Copyright 2019 - The Fatu Network - - Site by DigiTech Solutions