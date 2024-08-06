Young UDP Supporter Expresses Dismay in Darboe

- Advertisement -

By: Alieu Jallow

Malang KK Bojang, a young United Democratic Party supporter residing in the United Kingdom, has expressed his disappointment with lawyer Ousainou Darboe, the party leader and Secretary General of the United Democratic Party, over his statement on the land allocation saga.

Malang, a one-time influential young man in Yundum, is known for standing against injustice despite his party affiliation. In 2019, he fought tooth and nail to oppose the unjustifiable allocation of lands to National Assembly members in Yundum.

With the recent land allocation saga between the President and the UDP leader that has sparked widespread debate in the public domain and Darboe’s admission of lands being allocated to him, his wife, and daughter, Malang couldn’t hide his frustrations with the man he believes should be an icon.

“I am disappointed in Darboe and I hope those close to him will advise him genuinely! The justification he gave for allocating state lands to his wife and daughter is untenable! He could have guided them properly! It is morally wrong for the two to be allocated state land,” he stated.

The young leader believes Darboe and his family are not in any position of need to deserve such lands; thus, it is unacceptable and must be condemned.

“I hope he advises for the lands to be returned and sanity prevails! The wrongs Barrow and the NPP are condemned for cannot and shouldn’t be tolerated by Darboe and the UDP,” he added.

Mr. Bojang believes that the country’s political preference bias is one reason that is holding the nation back and can’t comprehend why a single household benefits from three state land allocations and normalizes it.