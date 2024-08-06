Remains of 10-Year-Old Discovered at Kotu/Manjai Bridge

- Advertisement -

By: Dawda Baldeh

Shocking news has struck the Ceesay Kunda family in Bakoteh, who have discovered the remains of their beloved 10-year-old brother who drowned on Sunday afternoon.

- Advertisement -

The boy’s remains were discovered earlier this afternoon around the Kotu/Manjai bridge.

Speaking exclusively to The Fatu Network at the scene, Madi Ceesay, the deceased’s elder brother, said they have been enduring sleepless nights since their young brother drowned.

The 10-year-old boy was attending ‘Dara Abdourahmane in Bundung.’

“We were told that he fell into the water of a stream in the Bundung borehole. We conducted a thorough search but couldn’t find him until today because the rain was too much… it was this afternoon that we received the news that the body of a boy had been discovered at the stream near the Kotu/Manjai bridge,” he explained.

- Advertisement -

The discovery of the remains has sparked fears in the neighborhood as people gathered at the scene. Many could be seen crying endlessly, expressing their grief.

The police swiftly responded to the incident and informed the public health authorities for intervention.

The untimely death of the young boy has left the family in a devastating situation.

Ndey Mbye, the grandmother of the deceased, described his untimely death as tragic and heartbreaking. “I haven’t slept since the day we were told he drowned. We have been constantly searching for him,” she narrated.

- Advertisement -

The grieving family said they had been unable to trace the deceased since Sunday.

Meanwhile, Muhammed Ceesay and Sohna Ceesay, who share the same mother and father as the deceased, expressed their shock, saying the incident has left a serious mark on their hearts. They both said their younger brother was last seen on Sunday.

“My younger brother was out with his peers on Sunday around noon, and they came back and were afraid to inform us… since that day we have been searching until this afternoon when we received information that a body was discovered at the Kotu/Manjai bridge,” Muhammed explained.

Ceesay, who couldn’t hold back his tears, said his younger brother was a promising child who was attending Madarasa (Arabic School). “The children were shocked and afraid to inform their ustaz about the incident,” Muhammed narrated.

“We were shocked to receive the news,” said Sohna Ceesay, the deceased’s elder sister. She further narrated that the deceased’s peers attempted to rescue him when he fell into the water, but their efforts failed.

Eyewitnesses described the incident as shocking and advised parents to be vigilant and monitor the movements of their children, especially during the rainy season.