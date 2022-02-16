“You Must Avoid Making Promises Which You Cannot Keep,”- Hon. Elizabeth Renner

- Advertisement -

By: Christian Conteh

Hon. Elizabeth Renner Former speaker of Gambia’s National Assembly has advised parliamentary aspirants to avoid making promises that they cannot keep, describing the act as a major reason why there is distrust between elected officials and the people.

She noted that the Gambia is a small country and all its people are related one way or the other. Therefore, she called on every Gambian to ensure that their existing unity is not affected but strengthened as they participate in the upcoming electoral process.

“We must send fitting candidates to the National assembly people who represent the people and not their party. You must also avoid making promises which you cannot keep, this is what most Candidates do, and it is a major reason why there is distrust between elected officials and the people,” Hon Renner said.

She further noted that people normally don’t take assembly elections seriously but encouraged media practitioners and civil society actors to help change that because the assembly is an important constituent of government.

“It is not people who attend your party or your naming ceremony or wedding that can represent you in the National Assembly, representation goes way beyond that. We are not saying go for degree holders, because the rule says you should be able to read and write, but please vote people who cannot just read and write but read understand and write sensibly,” Hon Renner said.

She encouraged Journalists and Civil Society Groups to play their role to ensure people come out to vote, “we want a turnout of 90% if that’s possible,” she said.

Meanwhile, she appealed to every aspirant to make sure they avoid the use of hate speech and statements that depict tribalism indicating that they have no place in the country’s politics.