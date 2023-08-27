Wuli East NAM promises to devote all his allowances to his constituency

- Advertisement -

By: Muhammed Lamin Drammeh

The National Assembly Member (NAM) for Wuli East Constituency, Honourable Suwaibou Touray, who recently purchased a tractor worth almost D500,000 to aid in the development of his constituency, has told The Fatu Network that for as long as he is in parliament, he will devote all his allowances to his constituency for development or purchase equipment to address the challenges faced by the people of Wuli East.

Touray, who is a member of the People’s Democratic Organisation for Independence and Socialism (PDOIS), was speaking to The Fatu Network after his recent move to hand over a tractor to his constituency.

“My position has always been to give back to my community, even when I was not an MP. My policy is to give my allowances as much as possible to contribute to addressing the challenging development issues of my people, such as lack of drinking water, milling machines for women, jerseys for the youths in football, bicycles for students attending classes away from home, rehabilitation of dilapidated roads, and women in farming,” the Wuli East NAM told TFN.

Recently, Hon. Suwaibou Touray donated a tractor to the Wuli East Development Association for community services, such as road rehabilitation, sand and rock collection in Wuli East.

According to him, the tractor was reconditioned and bought in Spain by him from his gratuity payments after his first term in parliament elapsed in 2022, which amounted to seven hundred thousand dalasi.

“I have also purchased a trailer as well as ploughing equipment which cost D180,000 from my per diems.

“So, I thought instead of spending the amount on building boreholes for communities, I decided to invest it to purchase a tractor that can generate funds for other projects such as provision of boreholes for smaller villagers, [and] milling machines while at the same time, it can engage in ploughing for the women farmed who lack ploughing equipment during early phase of the season,” he told The Fatu Network.

He acknowledged that National Assembly Members earn more than many citizens. He urged them to use their income to create development projects for their constituents and promised to dedicate his own allowances to the people of Wuli East Constituency.

The lawmaker further explained that the purchasing of the tractor will equally employ at least three people who will carry the services rendered by the tractor at a reduced cost to the people in the constituency.

As a lawmaker, Hon. Touray said he will continue advocating for the development of his constituency in the parliament.