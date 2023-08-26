In Fight against Corruption, GOTG Engages IMF

- Advertisement -

By: Seringe ST Touray

In its relentless battle against corruption, the Government of The Gambia has taken a strategic step by enlisting the assistance of the International Monetary Fund (IMF). Seedy Keita, the Minister of Finance and Economic Affairs, has revealed that this collaboration aims to meticulously identify vulnerabilities within the country’s systems that are prone to corruption.

In an interview conducted on Tuesday by West Coast Radio, Finance Minister Keita elaborated on the government’s proactive approach. He disclosed that the IMF has been actively involved in conducting a comprehensive country diagnostic study. This study, now completed, pinpoints potential areas of concern related to corruption, misgovernance, and enhancements in public expenditure.

Keita expressed the government’s dedication to translating this comprehensive report into concrete actions. He emphasized the government’s commitment to carefully executing the recommendations laid out in the report. Furthermore, he underscored the inclusive nature of this effort, highlighting the importance of involving every Gambian in this crucial endeavor.

The Finance Minister firmly stated that these actions are intricately woven into the government’s broader reform agenda. Keita emphasized that reforms stand as an important pillar of the new governance strategy. He warmly invited the support and active participation of all Gambians in this collective reform journey, as the nation collectively strives for transparent, accountable, and effective governance.