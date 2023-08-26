Sunday, August 27, 2023

In Fight against Corruption, GOTG Engages IMF

43
- Advertisement -

By: Seringe ST Touray

In its relentless battle against corruption, the Government of The Gambia has taken a strategic step by enlisting the assistance of the International Monetary Fund (IMF). Seedy Keita, the Minister of Finance and Economic Affairs, has revealed that this collaboration aims to meticulously identify vulnerabilities within the country’s systems that are prone to corruption.

- Advertisement -

In an interview conducted on Tuesday by West Coast Radio, Finance Minister Keita elaborated on the government’s proactive approach. He disclosed that the IMF has been actively involved in conducting a comprehensive country diagnostic study. This study, now completed, pinpoints potential areas of concern related to corruption, misgovernance, and enhancements in public expenditure.

Keita expressed the government’s dedication to translating this comprehensive report into concrete actions. He emphasized the government’s commitment to carefully executing the recommendations laid out in the report. Furthermore, he underscored the inclusive nature of this effort, highlighting the importance of involving every Gambian in this crucial endeavor.

The Finance Minister firmly stated that these actions are intricately woven into the government’s broader reform agenda. Keita emphasized that reforms stand as an important pillar of the new governance strategy. He warmly invited the support and active participation of all Gambians in this collective reform journey, as the nation collectively strives for transparent, accountable, and effective governance.

Previous article
SPOTLIGHT: Nancy Ndong: Breaking barriers and building futures

RELATED ARTICLES

Popular Posts

Advertisement
The Fatu Network is the leading online news provider in The Gambia. The Fatu Network focuses on the truth, however inconvenient. It reports events from an independent and detached point of view. The Fatu Network owes allegiance to only The Gambia and the voiceless common Gambian man and woman. The need for Gambians to live in a country where the best traditions and ideals of democracy are recognized, appreciated and practiced is what led to the establishment of The Fatu Network. The Fatu Network is hugely committed to principles of justice, individual freedoms and liberties and for the state to defend and protect the fundamental rights and freedoms of citizens and also for the state to create conditions for their political, social, economic and other development. The Fatu Network’s motto is, “Truth then Justice”.
Facebook Instagram Twitter Vimeo Youtube

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© Copyright 2019 - The Fatu Network - - Site by DigiTech Solutions