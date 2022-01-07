‘Work As A Team’ President Barrow Admonishes Scorpions

- Advertisement -

By: Dawda Baldeh

As part of his farewell message to the national team, President Adama Barrow has asked the gallant Scorpions to continue working as a team, noting that teamwork makes things easy for everyone. Teamwork the president told the team will help one achieve goals easily.

He expressed his government’s gratitude to the national team for ensuring The Gambia qualifies for the AFCON and wished them the best of luck as they leave the country for Cameroon.

“I am happy to be the first sitting president to witness the country qualify for the AFCON,” he said.

Adding that sports is a major source of strengthening the national economy.

“Football is no longer an issue for anyone to take as a joke. We have noticed that by the way, the sports community brought all Gambians together to support the national team,” President Barrow said.

He went on to encourage the Scorpions to continue raising the national flag higher whilst entreating them to continue showing professionalism and discipline in all aspects.

He revealed that this is the first time the country is participating in a continental tournament.

“I urge you all to do your best in representing the country. Keep it up the scorpions. You should always remember to work as a team. Be assured that my government will do its utmost to support you so that you can do your best. I urged all Gambians, businessmen and women, philanthropists and individuals to support the national team.” President Barrow ended.

The Scorpions are expected to leave Banjul for Cameroon today. They will play Mauritania on Wednesday 12th January 2022. This is the first time Gambia has qualified for the AFCON.