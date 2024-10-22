WoJAG President Calls for Greater Representation of Women in Media Leadership

- Advertisement -

By: Michaella Faith Wright

Annette Camara, President of the Women Journalists Association of The Gambia (WoJAG), has raised concerns about the challenges faced by female journalists in the country. Speaking at a panel discussion, Camara emphasized the need for more women in leadership roles within the media industry and beyond.

Camara highlighted that there are very few female editors in the Gambian media, despite many women having received the same training as their male counterparts. “We only have a few women in leadership positions within the profession,” she said. “Even in government, there are few female representatives, especially when it comes to decision-making in parliament.”

She further stressed that discrimination and harassment are ongoing issues affecting female journalists, often leading to emotional trauma. “These challenges hinder women’s progress and affect their mental well-being,” Camara explained.

Addressing the topic of volunteering in journalism, Camara encouraged aspiring journalists to embrace volunteering as a learning process. “When you volunteer, let it be worth your time,” she said. “It is a process of learning, and if done with passion and consistency, it can help you become someone great in the field.”

She urged female journalists to focus on acquiring skills, stating that dedication and perseverance can pave the way for leadership roles such as producers and chief editors. “We want to change the narrative,” Camara added. “We need more female leaders and journalists taking on leadership roles.”

Camara concluded by encouraging journalists to be consistent and passionate in their work. “Don’t focus on what you will gain immediately,” she advised. “It’s about learning, and in the end, you’ll have something to be proud of.”