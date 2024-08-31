Sunday, September 1, 2024

Widow of 7 Children Overcomes Fear and Hunger After Receiving Generous Support Following a TFN Publication

468
- Advertisement -

By Dawda Baldeh

Following The Fatu Network’s publication on August 26th, 2024, regarding the deteriorating conditions of Amie Sanneh, a middle-aged widow with seven children in an isolated area in Abuko, we are pleased to report that she is now living in a comfortable place, due to the collaborative intervention from our media and influencer Abdoulie Trawally, also known as Van, who worked closely with Sarjo Sano.

- Advertisement -

After these publications, a good number of individuals from The Gambia and abroad offered support to the woman and her family.

The medium has collected approximately D55,000 in cash, which was directly donated to us for the window’s benefit.

Here is a breakdown of the amount and how it was spent.

A total of D23,500 was spent on purchasing sofas, D10,000 was used for buying TVs, receivers, and workmanship, and D11,000 was used for purchasing household items such as clothes, bed covers, pillows, washing materials, cooking pots, gas, and shoes. Eleven thousand dalasis in cash was handed to Amie.

- Advertisement -

Amie further received a direct donation amounting to D22,000, including four 50kg bags of rice.

Meanwhile, Van Trawally and Sarjo Sano have also facilitated the collection of thousands of dalasis which was used to pay rent for one year (D60,000) for a three-bedroom apartment.

As of 31st August 2024, Tik Toker Van handed over a cash amount of D84,000 to the widow as part of the cash donated.

The funds are designed to establish a business for Amie and her family.

- Advertisement -

Speaking at the handing over of the cash, Van said: “Today I am a happy man because we have managed to help a family in escaping a dangerous situation.

“Going to bed hungry is very difficult and Amie and her children have been facing a lot.

“I thanked our brothers and sisters in the diaspora and home for the immense support.”

While Sarjo who remains speechless at the event shed tears of joy.

“… the feeling is just too much [that] I can’t believe this is happening now,” she said.

The Fatu Network wishes to express its profound gratitude to all those who supported Amie and her family in this difficult time in one way or the other.

Previous article
Businesswoman Fights to Restart After Falling Victim to ‘Gambian Scam’

RELATED ARTICLES

Popular Posts

Advertisement
The Fatu Network is the leading online news provider in The Gambia. The Fatu Network focuses on the truth, however inconvenient. It reports events from an independent and detached point of view. The Fatu Network owes allegiance to only The Gambia and the voiceless common Gambian man and woman. The need for Gambians to live in a country where the best traditions and ideals of democracy are recognized, appreciated and practiced is what led to the establishment of The Fatu Network. The Fatu Network is hugely committed to principles of justice, individual freedoms and liberties and for the state to defend and protect the fundamental rights and freedoms of citizens and also for the state to create conditions for their political, social, economic and other development. The Fatu Network’s motto is, “Truth then Justice”.
Facebook Instagram Twitter Vimeo Youtube

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© Copyright 2019 - The Fatu Network - - Site by DigiTech Solutions