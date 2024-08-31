Widow of 7 Children Overcomes Fear and Hunger After Receiving Generous Support Following a TFN Publication

- Advertisement -

By Dawda Baldeh

Following The Fatu Network’s publication on August 26th, 2024, regarding the deteriorating conditions of Amie Sanneh, a middle-aged widow with seven children in an isolated area in Abuko, we are pleased to report that she is now living in a comfortable place, due to the collaborative intervention from our media and influencer Abdoulie Trawally, also known as Van, who worked closely with Sarjo Sano.

After these publications, a good number of individuals from The Gambia and abroad offered support to the woman and her family.

The medium has collected approximately D55,000 in cash, which was directly donated to us for the window’s benefit.

Here is a breakdown of the amount and how it was spent.

A total of D23,500 was spent on purchasing sofas, D10,000 was used for buying TVs, receivers, and workmanship, and D11,000 was used for purchasing household items such as clothes, bed covers, pillows, washing materials, cooking pots, gas, and shoes. Eleven thousand dalasis in cash was handed to Amie.

Amie further received a direct donation amounting to D22,000, including four 50kg bags of rice.

Meanwhile, Van Trawally and Sarjo Sano have also facilitated the collection of thousands of dalasis which was used to pay rent for one year (D60,000) for a three-bedroom apartment.

As of 31st August 2024, Tik Toker Van handed over a cash amount of D84,000 to the widow as part of the cash donated.

The funds are designed to establish a business for Amie and her family.

Speaking at the handing over of the cash, Van said: “Today I am a happy man because we have managed to help a family in escaping a dangerous situation.

“Going to bed hungry is very difficult and Amie and her children have been facing a lot.

“I thanked our brothers and sisters in the diaspora and home for the immense support.”

While Sarjo who remains speechless at the event shed tears of joy.

“… the feeling is just too much [that] I can’t believe this is happening now,” she said.

The Fatu Network wishes to express its profound gratitude to all those who supported Amie and her family in this difficult time in one way or the other.