“What Pleasure Did He Derive From Such Actions?” – Brikama Area Council Accuses WCR Governor Bojang of Vendor Stall Demolition

By: Alieu Jallow

The Brikama Area Council (BAC) has expressed strong objections to a directive issued by West Coast Region Governor Ousman Bojang, which led to the demolition of vendor stalls near the Brikama Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, January 23, 2025. The council contends that this action undermines their efforts to support local vendors and develop the region.

In an exclusive interview with The Fatu Network, the Public Relations Officer, Sheriffo Singhateh, alleged that Governor Ousman Bojang was the mastermind behind the tension and had attempted to use his authority to command the Brikama Police to execute the demolition.

Singhateh explained that the governor was trying to emphasize his authority, which, in turn, prompted the council to respond in the interest of vulnerable people. He noted that the governor’s office and the council should act as partners in development.

“You cannot compare the authority of an appointee or an appointed staff to an elected position. Does it make sense? Governors are appointed, and chairmen are elected. So, his position can never be more powerful than the position of the chairman of the council. Yet, instead, he chooses to go around or act with the intention of using the police to carry out his plans because he believes the police have all the necessary equipment and materials. But why, in the first place, would you wish to see your populace suffering?

“What pleasure do you derive from seeing those you claim to govern endure hardships, police brutality, and injustice? What is the satisfaction in that? That’s the question we are asking. What pleasure does he derive from such actions?” Singhateh stated.

He emphasized that the relocation of vendors had been conducted in consultation with relevant authorities to ensure compliance with the “Operation Clear the Road” initiative. On January 14, 2025, officers from the operation inspected the area and confirmed that the stalls were well-aligned and did not obstruct traffic flow.

“Even though we have the statutory mandate to do it, we didn’t want to act unilaterally. We held consultations, and in fact, the command of Operation Clear the Road gave us the green light to reallocate some of these stall owners there. So we did that,” Singhateh explained.

The council reiterated their determination to resist actions that undermine their mandate to promote sustainable development in the West Coast Region.

“Our position is that we will never sit back and watch our populace or taxpayers suffer. Remember, I don’t have a stall in that place, and neither does the chairman or any of his immediate family members. But that doesn’t matter. Leadership isn’t about thinking selfishly. Whosoever occupies that space is just as important to the chairman and the council officers as their own family members.

“Sitting back and watching these people cry, struggle, and go through suffering is not leadership. True leadership means that when we suffer, we all suffer, and when we progress, we all progress together,” he stated.

Meanwhile, Governor Ousman Bojang denied the allegations, stressing that he was not the architect of the Road Clearing Exercise and does not have the authority to order the police.

“The road-clearing exercise is a national program, and everyone needs to follow the law. The office of the governor is a stakeholder, like any other stakeholder. I am not involved in peddling fabricated, attention-seeking issues,” he clarified.

Following the brief tension, a stakeholder meeting was held to restore relationships and ensure smooth collaboration. The council affirmed their commitment to advancing development, emphasizing that they do not view the office of the governor, the Office of the President, or the Inspector General of Police as competitors but as partners in development.