Wednesday, June 26, 2024

Westminster Country Representative Highlights Under-reporting of Important Parliamentary Issues

139
By: Alieu Jallow

Tabou Sarr Njie, the country representative of the Westminster Foundation in The Gambia, says many important issues discussed in parliament are underreported.

Madam Sarr underscores the critical role of journalists in bringing to light some of the significant decisions discussed and passed in parliament. She emphasizes that these unreported decisions have a direct impact on the everyday lives of the average Gambian.

The Westminster Foundation stresses the importance of capacity building for media personnel to ensure their participation in public debates on parliamentary decisions. The institution sees the need to build the capacity of journalists as part of efforts to strengthen democracy worldwide.

“Democracy is all about participation, inclusion, and everyone having an opinion on what’s going on and what’s being discussed in parliament. Journalists have the advantage of collecting all the information and sharing it with the public. That’s why we believe that enhancing or building the capacity of media personnel is crucial. Once they have the knowledge and skills, they will be able to report efficiently,” she outlined.

Muhammed MS Bah, President of the Gambia Press Union, stated that in today’s rapidly evolving media environment, digital literacy has become indispensable.

“Journalists must not only be adept at utilizing digital tools and platforms but also critically analyze information, distinguish between credible sources and misinformation, and effectively communicate with diverse audiences. This training is designed to address these needs, providing participants with the expertise required to thrive in the digital age,” Bah stated.

Twenty journalists are currently undergoing a two-day training on parliamentary reporting, ethical reporting, and digital literacy.

