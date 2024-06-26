Wednesday, June 26, 2024

Gov’t Recommits to Fighting Against Illicit Drugs

80
- Advertisement -

By: Dawda Baldeh

At the commemoration of World Drug Day, the Minister of Defense, Sering Modou Njie, reaffirmed the government’s unwavering commitment to combating all forms of illicit drug activities in the country.

- Advertisement -

Minister Njie, who represented the Interior Minister yesterday, acknowledged the dangers posed by such activities, especially to the youth.

“We are determined to ensure that we dismantle any organized criminal network that may emerge in our jurisdiction,” he said.

He added: “We will deal with any such group without compromise to safeguard our society, especially the youth, from the misery and suffering caused by the use of illicit drugs.”

The commemoration highlights achievements, challenges, and the need for public support in the fight against drug trafficking and abuse.

- Advertisement -

The United Nations General Assembly resolution of 1987 established this day to strengthen global cooperation against drug abuse and related crimes.

The focus this year is on prevention through evidence-based approaches and supply suppression measures.

Efforts are also being made to prioritize person-centered drug demand reduction initiatives to prevent abuse and provide treatment.

The Minister praised the efforts of the Drug Law Enforcement Agency in combating illicit drug activities and emphasized the need for integrated programs to address the changing trends in drug abuse and trafficking.

Previous article
Court Stands Down as DPP Seeks to Serve Defence with Cautionary Statements
Next article
Westminster Country Representative Highlights Under-reporting of Important Parliamentary Issues

RELATED ARTICLES

Popular Posts

Advertisement
The Fatu Network is the leading online news provider in The Gambia. The Fatu Network focuses on the truth, however inconvenient. It reports events from an independent and detached point of view. The Fatu Network owes allegiance to only The Gambia and the voiceless common Gambian man and woman. The need for Gambians to live in a country where the best traditions and ideals of democracy are recognized, appreciated and practiced is what led to the establishment of The Fatu Network. The Fatu Network is hugely committed to principles of justice, individual freedoms and liberties and for the state to defend and protect the fundamental rights and freedoms of citizens and also for the state to create conditions for their political, social, economic and other development. The Fatu Network’s motto is, “Truth then Justice”.
Facebook Instagram Twitter Vimeo Youtube

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© Copyright 2019 - The Fatu Network - - Site by DigiTech Solutions