Gov’t Recommits to Fighting Against Illicit Drugs

By: Dawda Baldeh

At the commemoration of World Drug Day, the Minister of Defense, Sering Modou Njie, reaffirmed the government’s unwavering commitment to combating all forms of illicit drug activities in the country.

Minister Njie, who represented the Interior Minister yesterday, acknowledged the dangers posed by such activities, especially to the youth.

“We are determined to ensure that we dismantle any organized criminal network that may emerge in our jurisdiction,” he said.

He added: “We will deal with any such group without compromise to safeguard our society, especially the youth, from the misery and suffering caused by the use of illicit drugs.”

The commemoration highlights achievements, challenges, and the need for public support in the fight against drug trafficking and abuse.

The United Nations General Assembly resolution of 1987 established this day to strengthen global cooperation against drug abuse and related crimes.

The focus this year is on prevention through evidence-based approaches and supply suppression measures.

Efforts are also being made to prioritize person-centered drug demand reduction initiatives to prevent abuse and provide treatment.

The Minister praised the efforts of the Drug Law Enforcement Agency in combating illicit drug activities and emphasized the need for integrated programs to address the changing trends in drug abuse and trafficking.