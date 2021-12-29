‘We Expect Government to Honor its Promise and Implement the TRRC Recommendations’- Sira Ndow, ANEKED

Sira Ndow, Country Representative for the African Network against Extrajudicial Killings and Enforced Disappearances (ANEKED)
By: Christian Conteh

The Country Representative for the African Network against Extrajudicial Killings and Enforced Disappearances (ANEKED) has said that as an organisation they expect that the Adama Barrow led government will keep its word, honour its promise and ensure the implementation of the recommendations in the Truth Reconciliation and Reparation Commission (TRRC) Report, recently made public by the Gambian government.

“They gave the TRRC the mandate to dig out the truth and make recommendations. Now that the truth is out, we expect the government to honour its promise and implement the TRRC recommendations,” Sira Ndow said.

Sira was speaking to the Fatu Network in an exclusive interview immediately after the TRRC Report was made public by the Gambian government through the Ministry of Justice.

“It’s a great feeling that you are seeing progress happening, especially according to plan. The submission of the TRRC Report to various stakeholders is in compliance with the TRRC Act, seeing that being done is very encouraging and shows that we are moving forward,” she said.

She further noted that as an organisation she is looking forward to seeing the government white paper when it is released 5 (five) months from now.

Formed in 2019 and led by women African human rights activists, the African Network against Extrajudicial Killings and Enforced Disappearances has campaigned against forced disappearances and summary executions over the years, whilst supporting the victim’s transitional justice process.

One of its flagship projects has been the TRRC digest, a summarised version of the TRRC public testimonies and sessions to give people an alternative archive.

 

 

