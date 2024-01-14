“We Are Playing This Game as a Final”: Senegal Captain Speaks Ahead of Gambia Clash

- Advertisement -

By: Muhammed Lamin Drammeh

The captain of the Senegal national team, Kalilu Koulibaly, has stated that they will approach the Senegambia battle against the Gambia national team in Yamouskoro as if it were a final. He emphasized that his Teranga Lion teammates are prepared for the clash with the Scorpions tomorrow.

Speaking at the press conference ahead of the clash between the two neighboring countries, the captain of the reigning champions outlined his side’s readiness to begin the defense of their title with a victory against the Gambia. He informed reporters that Senegal would treat the game as a final.

“We are playing this game as a final. We are ready for the battle and ready to defeat our cousins [Gambia],” he told the press.

The Gambia and Senegal share not only borders but also many commonalities. This game holds a special significance for both countries compared to matches against other nations.

Senegal aims to start their journey to win the competition back-to-back, and Koulibaly expressed their desire to achieve this with a victory over the Scorpions tomorrow.

The Gambia has only defeated Senegal once in its history, back in 1962. The two sides have never met in the senior Africa Cup of Nations.