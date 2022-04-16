United States Approves Major Sale Of Weapons To Nigeria

0
- Advertisement -

The US has agreed to sell military equipment worth $997m (£763m) to Nigeria, including 12 attack helicopters and numerous Advanced Precision Kill Weapon System (APKWS) rockets.

The equipment had been requested by Nigeria and would help to improve security in Sub-Saharan Africa in line with US foreign policy goals and shared security objectives, a statement from the US Defense Security Cooperation Agency said.

- Advertisement -

The US also said Nigeria will have no difficulty in acquiring the weapons, but the process is expected to take at least five years.

It will include training Nigerian military personnel on how to use the equipment and on human rights, to avoid harming civilians.

Nigeria is struggling to tackle violence by extremist groups such as Boko Haram and the so-called Islamic State West Africa Province (Iswap), as well as worsening attacks by armed criminal gangs who carry out killings and kidnappings for ransom.

This is the second major arms sale to Nigeria by the US in five years.

- Advertisement -

The US had previously rejected Nigeria’s request for military equipment due to human rights concerns during the administration of Barack Obama.

But in 2017 the Trump administration agreed to sell 12 Super Tucano planes to Nigeria, which were delivered last year.

Previous articleDerby Night In Gambian Football As Brikama UTD Clashes With Champions Fortune FC

RELATED ARTICLES

Popular Posts

Advertisement
The Fatu Network is the leading online news provider in The Gambia. The Fatu Network focuses on the truth, however inconvenient. It reports events from an independent and detached point of view. The Fatu Network owes allegiance to only The Gambia and the voiceless common Gambian man and woman. The need for Gambians to live in a country where the best traditions and ideals of democracy are recognized, appreciated and practiced is what led to the establishment of The Fatu Network. The Fatu Network is hugely committed to principles of justice, individual freedoms and liberties and for the state to defend and protect the fundamental rights and freedoms of citizens and also for the state to create conditions for their political, social, economic and other development. The Fatu Network’s motto is, “Truth then Justice”.

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© Copyright 2019 - The Fatu Network - - Site by DigiTech Solutions