Press Release: UDP Response to NPP’s Statement on Diaspora Voting

“The United Democratic Party (UDP) strongly refutes the allegations and accusations made by the National People’s Party (NPP) regarding the removal of Clause 14 from the elections bill, which sought to enable diaspora voting. The UDP has always been a champion of democratic principles, the rule of law, and the constitutional rights of all Gambians, regardless of where they reside.

The NPP’s attempt to shift blame onto the UDP for their decision to remove the diaspora voting clause is not only misleading but also a clear indication of their lack of genuine commitment to inclusive democracy. The UDP firmly believes that every Gambian, whether at home or abroad, has an inalienable right to participate in the democratic process and to have their voice heard through the ballot box.

It is hypocritical for the NPP to accuse the UDP of inaction on diaspora voting during our tenure in the National Assembly when we formed the majority. President Barrow promised the Gambian people a new constitution in his 2016 Manifesto and reaffirmed this commitment during the launching of the Constitutional Review Commission, which the UDP supported. Surprisingly, National Assembly Members who were championing the Barrow Agenda and NRP National Assembly Members voted against the 2020 Draft Constitution whilst all UDP National Assembly Members voted for it. The Barrow and NRP National Assembly Members therefore chose to effectively disenfranchise thousands of Gambians living abroad.

The UDP finds it disingenuous for the NPP to claim that their decision to remove Clause 14 was based on constitutional and logistical challenges. If the NPP were truly committed to diaspora voting, they would have worked to address these challenges rather than using them as an excuse to exclude Gambians abroad from participating in elections. The truth is that the NPP fears the diaspora vote because they know that the overwhelming majority of Gambians living abroad do not support their party or its policies.

The UDP has always prioritized the rights and interests of all Gambians, and we remain steadfast in our belief that diaspora voting is not only a constitutional right but also a moral imperative. The NPP’s decision to remove Clause 14 is a blatant attempt to suppress the voices of Gambians abroad and to manipulate the electoral process in their favour.

We call on the NPP to stop playing politics with the rights of Gambians and to take immediate steps to reinstate the diaspora voting clause in the elections bill. The UDP is ready to work constructively with the National Assembly and all stakeholders to ensure that every Gambian, regardless of their location, can exercise their right to vote in a free, fair, and transparent manner.

The UDP reaffirms its commitment to the rule of law, the constitution, and the democratic rights of all Gambians. We will continue to advocate for diaspora voting and to hold the NPP accountable for their actions, which undermine the principles of democracy and inclusivity.

UDP MEDIA TEAM”