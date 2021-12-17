UDP’s case starts but gets adjourned amid protest by President Barrow’s lawyers that sitting president can’t be sued

By Dawda Baldeh

Hearing in United Democratic Party’s petition against the December 4 election has been adjourned amid an application seeking the dismissal of the petition by lawyers of President Adama Barrow.

UDP sued the president at the Supreme Court over the December 4 presidential election, asking the top court to declare as invalid the poll over alleged bribery and non-citizens voting.

The case began on Friday but was adjourned amid a motion by President Barrow’s lawyers led by Ida Drammeh.

The lawyers are arguing that President Barrow cannot be taken to court both in his official or private capacities.

Lawyers on both sides are now set to fight over motion on Tuesday.

