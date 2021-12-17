Foreign Minister Dr. Tangara visits former work place, pays tribute to slain Editor Deyda Hydara

- Advertisement -

The Honourable Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation and Gambians Abroad, Dr. Mamadou Tangara, on Wednesday 15 December, 2021 made a courtesy call on the privately-owned The Point newspaper where he worked as news editor for both the English and French versions of the paper until 2005.

Minister Tangara was received upon arrival by the Managing Director and Co-founder of The Point newspaper, Mr. Pap Saine, accompanied by the Editor-in-Chief of the paper, Mr. Bekai Njie.

The Honourable Minister was at The Point newspaper offices at the Centenary building in Westfield to pay homage to the legacy of the late Mr. Deyda Hydara, Co-founder and Editor of The Point newspaper until his assassination on 16 Dec, 2004. This year, 16 Dec, 2021 marks the 30th anniversary of the establishment of The Point newspaper and the 17th anniversary of the murder of Deyda Hydara.

Speaking at the occasion, Minister Tangara said The Point newspaper played a significant role in the transformation of The Gambia to democratic rule. The paper created space where the voiceless people were heard and suggestions were recommended with a view to addressing challenges in governance. Many young people were inspired and had their lives shaped by this institution, he added.

“The Point has contributed a lot to not only the lives of individuals but even in broadening the democratic space here in The Gambia. The Point started operating during times, when many people would not speak. Today, everybody is courageous; everybody speaks his mind. But difficult times when many of those who are very vocal today did not have the courage to speak, The Point was here to make the voice of the people loud and clear,” Minister Tangara noted.

Dr. Tangara recalled that his stint at The Point was well spent and made great impact on his life as a young man. “At personal level it was a fulfilling journey, where I met great people like the late Deyda Hydara, from Pap Saine to the late J. Saidy and so many other people. I think, as a person, it helped me to widen my horizon and to know that when you have willed, you can achieve a lot, because with the little resources, The Point is doing miracles.

The Hon. Minister also used the opportunity to call on cub reporters to stay focus and indulge in capacity building activities and to maintain high sense of team work, unity and be result oriented.

For his part, the Managing Director and Co-founder of The Point newspaper, Mr. Pap Saine, commended Foreign Minister Tangara for honouring the legacy of Mr. Hydara and also for support and encouragement given during the difficult days and years following the murder of Mr. Hydara. “He has always been supportive to our cause and we are grateful for that,” Mr. Saine posited.

According to Mr. Saine, Tangara is the pride of The Point. “He worked here and we trained him and that is something we are proud of,” said Mr. Saine.