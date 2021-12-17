Kanifing Municipal Council Encourages Taxpayers to Settle Their 2021 Tax Arrears

- Advertisement -

As the year ends, the Kanifing Municipal Council (KMC) has encouraged taxpayers including those with outstanding Trade Licence invoices and property owners to settle their 2021 tax arrears. This according to KMC will ensure they avoid fines and court summons.

“Canteen and Kiosk leaseholders are kindly urged to pay by end of the year or they risk a fine being added to their balance and being taken to court for default and could lose their lease. Businesses with outstanding Trade Licence invoices are urged to pay by the end of the year. In doing so, they avoid receiving summons to go to court and penalties being added to the sum owed,” the KMC statement said

Adding that, “Property Owners are urged to pay their rates and outstanding arrears or risk being served summons to court and a fine being added to their arrears.”

It went on to thank the huge majority of taxpayers for paying their taxes on time. Noting that everyone needs to pay taxes for the development of Kanifing Municipality and better facilities and services.

The statement added that not everyone is paying and it is only fair that everyone pays so that there is equitable access to amenities and proper service delivery.

“Please note that if you are absent, your property whether it is rented out or left vacant, you have to inform KMC and ensure that rates are paid. You can lose your property if you do not keep up with payments to Council, whether or not you appear in court,” the statement maintained.

