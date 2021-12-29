UDP issues big statement thanking Gambians for the support, says it will now focus on upcoming elections

- Advertisement -

The United Democratic Party has issued a statement thanking Gambians for their support in the 2021 presidential election but also indicating it is now set to focus on the upcoming national assembly and local government elections.

The statement signed by leader Ousainou Darboe reads: “The leadership of the United Democratic Party extends sincere appreciation to all Gambians who believe in our mission, vision and Agenda for change and voted for us. We are greatly indebted to all those who took their time and resources to join us in the campaign trail. Many from the diaspora flew in, and although some couldn’t vote, joined us in the trenches to sell our Agenda and sensitise communities on their civic rights to vote.

“Similarly, we thank those behind the scenes who rendered unconditional support to the Party when it was most needed.

“To our funders, our supporters; our champions; and to friends of the UDP, we say a big thank you for your trust and faith in the decisions we took on your behalf. These are the people who see country first; who are committed to the UDP’s cause because The Gambia and Gambians matter to them most of all over their individual and personal gains.

“Today, we stand proud to be part of Gambia’s history, shoulder to shoulder with those who challenged the status quo and fought for justice and peace but are sadly, not alive today to witness the emocracy they gave their lives for. We sincerely thank the Gambian people and all our supporters, members and sympathisers for their relentless support and for putting The Gambia first.

“Our warm and heartfelt thanks go to all our hosts for the excellent accommodation and catering during both the Five Point Agenda Tour and the Presidential Campaign: from Barra to Passamas in Wuli and from Kartong to Songkunda in Kantora. In the same vein we thank all the security personnel who provided security services for the UDP campaign team.

“We acknowledge with appreciation and gratitude our rank and file supporters for choosing to be on the right side of history by putting country above all else, and for continuing to remain calm, steadfast and law abiding.

“Although the party’s petition challenging the 4th December Presidential Election has been struck out by the Supreme Court, we still have two important and crucial elections ahead of us. These are the National Assembly and the Local Government Elections in 2022 & 2023 respectively. We implore each and every one of you to focus your energies on these two elections to ensure we don’t only maintain the seats we have in these important institutions but to make sure we increase our membership.

“The United Democratic Party has since 1996 defended injustice against any person in the Gambia in need of the equal protection of the law. This is what our Party stands for and it forms the basis of our ethos – Justice, Peace and Progress. This has been and will continue to be the pillar of our contribution to democracy as a party and responsible members of our society.

“As the struggle continues, I pray for Allah’s continued blessings over The Gambia and her people.My best wishes for the New Year, God Bless you all, and God Bless the Gambia.”