Turkish Entrepreneur Calls on International Investors to Invest in Gambia

- Advertisement -

By Dawda Baldeh

Dennis Elverir, a Turkish energy company owner, has called on Turkish and other foreign investors to invest in The Gambia, citing the country’s diverse opportunities.

- Advertisement -

Speaking exclusively to The Fatu Network, Mr. Elverir noted that The Gambia has a lot of potential that investors would tap into and contribute to the development of the country.

He revealed that his local company has been operating in the country for over five years.

“We operate in the energy sector and continue to invest there. Gambia is strategically located and a good place for investment. The country is peaceful, and its people are good,” he said.

The entrepreneur said that through their company AIC Renewable Energy, they are currently developing large-scale energy projects to improve energy efficiency in the country.

- Advertisement -

“I believe The Gambia holds a more valuable position compared to many larger countries in West Africa,” he said, adding that The Gambia has friendly laws that do not restrict foreign companies from investing in the country, so long as the companies are genuine.

“I am calling on Turkish companies and other foreign investors to come and invest in The Gambia. I said this wherever I go that the Gambia is a very good place for investment,” he noted.

However, he acknowledged that the country is young in terms of development, emphasising that despite the slow pace, the country is growing.

“For some Gambians, the country is not developing, but for those of us who are always in and out of the country, there is a lot of progress that is ongoing here.

- Advertisement -

Yes, there are challenges, but this is everywhere,” he explained.

He noted that bad people are everywhere, and the Gambia is among the safest countries where one can live.

He also commended the Turkish embassy in The Gambia for their tremendous contribution to the development of the country and their ongoing influence in transforming the country.

“Our ambassador is doing a lot of work here. If you want to know more about the Gambia as a Turkish investor, link with the embassy for guidance and advice,” he noted.