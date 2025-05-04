EFSCRJ Withdraws Support for Tambadou’s ICJ Nomination Amid Corruption Allegations

- Advertisement -

By: Alieu Jallow

The EF Small Centre for Rights and Justice (EFSCRJ) has announced the withdrawal of its endorsement of Abubacarr M. Tambadou’s candidacy for a seat on the International Court of Justice (ICJ), citing serious allegations of corruption and abuse of office related to the sale of assets belonging to former President Yahya Jammeh.

In a public statement issued on Sunday, EFSCRJ explained that its initial endorsement, made in February 2025, was based on Tambadou’s contributions to The Gambia’s transitional justice process and legal reforms.

However, the organization stated that it was compelled to reverse its position following the publication of an investigative report by The Republic on April 30, titled “The Assets of Gambia’s Former Dictator Go for a Song.” The report implicates Tambadou in what EFSCRJ describes as “acts of corruption, abuse of office, and unethical conduct” during the auctioning of Jammeh’s confiscated assets.

“Today, we regret to state that we are withdrawing and withholding our endorsement of his candidature,” the statement read, adding that their review of the report’s findings points to conduct amounting to corruption.

EFSCRJ also criticized Tambadou’s response to the allegations, issued on May 3, describing it as inadequate and saying it “has raised more questions than answers.”

Reaffirming its commitment to transparency and accountability, the center called for a comprehensive investigation into the asset sales and urged the following actions:

The President to establish a presidential inquiry under Section 200(d) of the Constitution. The National Assembly to launch a parliamentary inquiry in accordance with Section 109(2). The Minister of Justice to release the full report on the auctioning of Jammeh’s assets. The publication of reports and minutes of the ministerial committee overseeing the asset sales. The Minister of Finance to disclose the total revenue generated from the sales and the current status of the funds.

EFSCRJ further announced its intention to submit a formal request for information under the Access to Information Act, 2021. The statement concluded with praise for The Republic, commending the outlet for its “quality investigative reporting on this matter.”