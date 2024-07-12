Turkish Ambassador Hails Gambia & Albayrak Group Port Concession Agreement

- Advertisement -

By: Dawda Baldeh

The Turkish Ambassador in The Gambia, F. Turker Oba, has hailed the Gambia and Albayrak Group port concession agreement, which was officially signed on July 11, 2024, at a ceremony attended by senior government officials and religious leaders.

Ambassador Turker made these remarks in a sideline interview with The Fatu Network, where he spoke about the relationship between the two countries and highlighted the positive impact this project will have on the Gambian people.

He described the signing of the agreement as a historic day for The Gambia, marking the largest foreign direct investment by a company in the country.

“This project will develop the potential of The Gambia and will make it a major player in the ports league,” he said.

The Ambassador continued: “I look forward to the success of this project. As Turkey, we are here for the Gambian people and will continue to support The Gambia. Thanks to our company Albayrak, especially Mr. Nuri Albayrak and his team, as well as the Gambian counterparts for this laudable initiative.”

Albayrak, a leading private entity, is renowned globally for its durable and top-notch port developments. Established in 1962 as a construction company, it has since grown to invest in many sectors over the years. The company has been investing in port development for more than two decades. As part of this concession agreement, Albayrak will design, build, finance, maintain, operate, and hand over the ports of Banjul, Basse, Kaur Island, and Sanyang Deep Sea Port.

“We are starting work as soon as tomorrow after signing the contract,” said Nuri Albayrak, Chairman of Albayrak Group of Companies, adding that the project, expected to span thirty years, will attract an investment portfolio of over six hundred million euros.

The Albayrak Group chairman revealed that they will make some improvements at the port in Banjul before starting the construction of the new Deep Sea Port in Sanyang.

“This is a significant investment project for thirty years, valued at more than six hundred million euros. Over thirty years, this will be calculated at eight to nine hundred million euros and will be implemented in phases,” he explained.

Ousman Jobarteh, the Managing Director of the Gambia Ports Authority, said this project will undoubtedly ease the challenges faced by the port in recent years.

“This will help us remain relevant as a destination of choice in the highly competitive maritime industry, attract bigger vessels, and revolutionize shipping,” Jobarteh said.

Meanwhile, the country’s Minister of Finance and Economic Affairs, Seedy Keita, and the Minister of Transport, Works, and Infrastructure, Ebrima Sillah, commended the President for his role in ensuring the successful signing of the concession. They described the project’s significance as a major milestone in the country’s pursuit of sustainable development.