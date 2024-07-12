MC Cham Calls on President Barrow to Sell OIC SUVs to Address Pressing Issues

- Advertisement -

By: Dawda Baldeh

Momodou MC Cham Junior, the opposition United Democratic Party (UDP) nominated councilor for business and tailoring at the Kanifing Municipal Council (KMC), has called on Gambian President Adama Barrow to consider selling the luxury Sport Utility Vehicles (SUVs) that were purchased for the 15th Summit of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation in Banjul this May to address pressing national issues.

- Advertisement -

Cham believes that having such luxury, high fuel-consuming vehicles in the presidential convoy is a waste of public funds, especially as the country grapples with debts and poverty.

“When President Barrow returned from Nigeria the other day, I counted his convoy, and about 15 vehicles were the OIC SUVs worth over twelve million dalasis. If you estimate the entire convoy, it is worth over two hundred million dalasis.

The President should sell these expensive vehicles and invest the money in the country to address issues like poverty, unemployment, poor infrastructure, healthcare, agriculture, and the high cost of living,” Cham said.

Cham described the country under President Barrow as a failed state, a statement he said would only be disputed by supporters of the ruling party and those in the government.

- Advertisement -

According to him, the country is currently not issuing ID cards and licenses, which are important documents.

“Electricity is a problem, water is a problem, the cost of living is high, and unemployment is high, yet the President and his government are not concerned,” he claimed.

Cham, who has been a strong critic of the government, said the President has no remorse for the Gambian people, especially the poor who can’t afford two meals a day.

“Globally, leaders are focusing on reducing expenses, but our president is not thinking that way,” Cham noted.

- Advertisement -

He cited the daily struggles of Gambians as evidence of the government’s failure to fulfill its mandate to uplift the lives of its citizens.

“We have all seen the struggles of the people, and the market doesn’t distinguish who is UDP or NPP. It is high time we unite as Gambians and vote NPP out to protect the future of the country,” he added.

According to him, President Barrow and his government are busy increasing their salaries and other benefits, neglecting the plight of the citizens.

Furthermore, Cham asserted that the Senegalese President is often followed by a convoy of fewer than four vehicles in most of his routines in Senegal.

“Barrow promised us system change, but he is doing worse than former President Jammeh,” he concluded.