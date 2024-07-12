GAP Supports Junta’s Decision to Exit Regional Bloc, Citing Economic Independence and Other Factors

- Advertisement -

By: Dawda Baldeh

The opposition Gambia Action Party (GAP) leader, Musa Ousainou Yali Batchilly, has supported the Junta’s decision to exit their countries as members of the West Africa Regional Bloc (ECOWAS), describing the move as a significant step towards liberation.

In a statement obtained by this medium, Batchilly stated that the recent confirmation by Mali’s Foreign Minister, Abdoulaye Diop, that Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger will permanently exit the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) marks a significant geopolitical shift in West Africa.

According to him, the decision underscores the rising discontent within certain African nations towards regional organizations perceived to be under substantial Western influence, particularly from France.

GAP cited various reasons for the decision, such as:

1. Formation of a New Confederation:

– The alliance among Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger signals a bold move towards regional self-determination and unity. This new confederation aims to redefine its political, economic, and security strategies independently of ECOWAS, which it believes has been compromised by external influences.

2. Critique of Western Influence:

– Central to this decision is a growing critique of France’s historical and ongoing influence in West African politics. Many in the region view France’s presence as a vestige of colonialism, perpetuating economic dependence and political instability. The departure from ECOWAS can be seen as a rejection of this neo-colonial influence, with these nations striving to assert their sovereignty.

3. Future Cooperation and Mobility:

– While these countries are open to future cooperation with ECOWAS, their opposition to the introduction of visas within the region underscores a desire to maintain fluid intra-African mobility. This stance reflects a broader vision of a united Africa, where borders do not hinder the free movement of people and goods.

Furthermore, the GAP leader emphasized this move as a call for African liberation:

“The move by Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger is emblematic of a larger African struggle for liberation from Western imperialism. This struggle has historical roots in the continent’s colonial past, where European powers exploited African resources and people, leaving a legacy of underdevelopment and conflict,” he added.

He also outlined the following reasons:

1. Economic Independence:

– For Africa to truly liberate itself from Western imperialism, there needs to be a concerted effort towards economic independence. This involves developing local industries, investing in sustainable agriculture, and creating a self-sufficient economic system that does not rely on Western aid or markets.

2. Political Sovereignty:

– African nations must reclaim their political sovereignty by ensuring that their governance structures are free from external interference. This includes strengthening regional organizations like the African Union (AU) to play a more central role in mediating conflicts and fostering cooperation among African states.

3. Cultural Renaissance:

– A cultural renaissance is essential to African liberation. Reconnecting with indigenous cultures, languages, and traditions can empower African societies to resist cultural imperialism and affirm their identities.

4. Educational Reforms:

– Education systems need to be reformed to prioritize African history, science, and technology. GAP believes that by cultivating a generation of thinkers and leaders who are knowledgeable about their heritage and equipped with modern skills, Africa can pave the way for a more autonomous future.

In conclusion, GAP cited the decision by Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger to exit ECOWAS and form their confederation as a significant step towards self-determination and regional solidarity.

“It highlights the urgent need for Africa to liberate itself from the remnants of Western imperialism and build a future grounded in economic independence, political sovereignty, and cultural pride. As these nations forge their path, they embody the enduring spirit of African resilience and the quest for genuine liberation,” he concluded.