Tuesday, September 26, 2023

Tribute to the late Nogoi Njie

By: Musa Bassadi Jawara

From the onset, let me mention that the late Nogoi Njie and I were not acquainted, and I never remember meeting her, even though we’re neighbors; Mandinaring and Lamin Kerewan.

From all accounts, she was a trailblazer, a freedom fighter and a patriot. She forayed her way into Westfield, April 14, 2016, along with the late Solo Sandeng and others in martyrdom to end autocratic rule in The Gambia. She was arrested, tortured and endured unfathomable hardships under Yahya Jammeh’s clandestine security network. The pain inflicted on the sister was barbaric and heinous. She suffered until the day of her passing, and we must never forget that!

If it weren’t for the personal sacrifices of the late Nogoi Njie, Mr Adama Barrow would not have been President and, if it weren’t for the personal sacrifices of the late Nogoi Njie, Mr Fabakary Tombong Jatta and Seedy Njie would not have been speaker and deputy speaker respectively of the National Assembly in our new dispensation! Nogoi organized the show for all to join the dance, but she was forgotten in the end (Mandinka Proverb). Bless her soul!

One is tempted to inject politics into this sad occasion, the passing of this illustrious and towering figure of our nation, Nogoi, but history will judge Nogoi Njie kindly and we pray Allah (SWAT) open the gates of heaven for her! Amen 🙏.

