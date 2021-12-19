Top police officer passes away

- Advertisement -

Police have announced the death of Deputy Commissioner Jabang Sonko of Police Finance Department.

A statement said: “The Office of the Inspector General of Police, the entire Management and staff of the Gambia Police Force, regret to announce the sudden demise of Deputy Commissioner Jabang Sonko of Police Finance Department, who passed away today Sunday 19th December 2021 at Brikama.

“This sad news is extended to The President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed and Security Services, His Excellency Mr Adama Barrow, Vice President, Her Excellency Dr. Isatou Touray, the Minister of Interior Hon. Yankuba JN Sonko, Service Chiefs, friends and relatives in the Gambia and abroad.

“He will be laid to rest tomorrow Monday the 20th December 2021 at 10:00hrs at Brikama.”

