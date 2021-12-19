Top police officer passes away

0
- Advertisement -

Police have announced the death of Deputy Commissioner Jabang Sonko of Police Finance Department.

A statement said: “The Office of the Inspector General of Police, the entire Management and staff of the Gambia Police Force, regret to announce the sudden demise of Deputy Commissioner Jabang Sonko of Police Finance Department, who passed away today Sunday 19th December 2021 at Brikama.

- Advertisement -

“This sad news is extended to The President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed and Security Services, His Excellency Mr Adama Barrow, Vice President, Her Excellency Dr. Isatou Touray, the Minister of Interior Hon. Yankuba JN Sonko, Service Chiefs, friends and relatives in the Gambia and abroad.

“He will be laid to rest tomorrow Monday the 20th December 2021 at 10:00hrs at Brikama.”

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
Previous articleFootball -Premier League Clubs to Meet Over COVID-19 Crisis

RELATED ARTICLES

Popular Posts

Advertisement
The Fatu Network is the leading online news provider in The Gambia. The Fatu Network focuses on the truth, however inconvenient. It reports events from an independent and detached point of view. The Fatu Network owes allegiance to only The Gambia and the voiceless common Gambian man and woman. The need for Gambians to live in a country where the best traditions and ideals of democracy are recognized, appreciated and practiced is what led to the establishment of The Fatu Network. The Fatu Network is hugely committed to principles of justice, individual freedoms and liberties and for the state to defend and protect the fundamental rights and freedoms of citizens and also for the state to create conditions for their political, social, economic and other development. The Fatu Network’s motto is, “Truth then Justice”.

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© Copyright 2019 - The Fatu Network - - Site by DigiTech Solutions