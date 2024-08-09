- Advertisement -

OPINION

By Yahya Sonko, Migration & Human Right Activist

To the International Organization for Migration (IOM),

As a dedicated supporter of your mission to end human trafficking, I commend the significant efforts you have undertaken globally, and specifically in The Gambia. However, it is evident that the battle against this grievous issue is far from over, particularly in our local communities where human traffickers and smugglers continue to operate with alarming ease.

Every day, small fishing boats leave from our villages, carrying hundreds of young people, teenagers, and children, embarking on perilous journeys across the Mediterranean Sea in hopes of reaching Europe. These deathly trips are often organized within our communities, with rumors spreading well before departure, yet action against these traffickers remains insufficient.

The traffickers live among us, and it is only through a concerted effort by government bodies, NGOs, and the villagers themselves that we can hope to dismantle their operations. While IOM has done commendable work in building the capacities of our immigration departments, police, and journalists, it is imperative to extend these efforts further into the grassroots level.

I urge IOM to intensify its focus on training and informing villagers, village development committees (VDCs), Alkalos, prominent village associations, and KAAFOs heads. By empowering these local leaders and communities with knowledge and resources, we can create a united front against human trafficking.

It is time for all of us—government entities, NGOs, and villagers alike—to work hand in hand to eradicate the traffickers who are exploiting our youths. We must act now to protect our children and secure the future of our beloved Gambia.

Together, let us stand for the interest of our mother Gambia and put an end to this modern-day slavery.