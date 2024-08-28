‘They are not Bad People’: Nurse Advocates Care for Kush Addicts

- Advertisement -

By: Dawda Baldeh

As the country battles to curb the abuse of Kush, which is wreaking havoc, Tuti Kujabi, a young Gambian female nurse who has treated ‘complicated’ Kush cases at Elemast Specialist Hospital, has advocated care for addicts, describing them as victims of influence.

Speaking exclusively to The Fatu Network, the nurse, who hails from Brufut, said the fight against Kush requires a holistic approach. She especifically called on hospitals that are not treating Kush or are referring patients to other hospitals without providing any urgent support to change their approach.

This medium was informed that she is the first nurse to attend to a Kush patient at Elemast Specialist Hospital and was able to manage the case until the person recovered.

Initially, she said, “I told the escorts that we don’t treat Kush patients and asked them to visit another hospital when I saw his condition.” However, she quickly changed her mind and attended to the patient.

“I am calling on health workers to help such patients whenever they come to your facilities,” she said. “They are our brothers, and they need our support. You don’t know when your family member will be in such a situation.”

She added that health personnel should counsel such patients to help them desist from drugs. “When you cure the person, don’t stop there. Talk to the individual, let him or her understand the impact of the drugs, and give them hope,” she noted.

“We should all work together and help those addicted to dangerous drugs so they can desist from them. We don’t have to distance ourselves from them; let’s show them love and care. As a nurse, whenever I help save the life of any patient, I feel very excited. Maybe that person will benefit me in one way or another.”

She added, “If you neglect such patients until they die, the lesson will never be learned. We should advise them because some think this is the way of life. If we apply that approach in every health sector, we can eradicate Kush and save our youths,” she emphasized.

The young nurse described health workers as parents, uncles, aunts, brothers, and sisters to their patients. “Apart from God, we (nurses) are the saviors of the patients. It’s our duty to put the people in the right place. We should always put humanity first. We should not see drug addicts as bad people. When someone is in their teenage years, they might think they are above the world. They can make wrong decisions that they might regret as they grow older. So, we should help them,” she added.

Ms. Kujabi argued that when people keep talking to drug addicts in a polite manner, they will change. “We can pass the message without being abusive. Some are just influenced by their peers.” She also advises the public to spread the message in a polite manner so that it will be better received.

Ms. Kujabi revealed that she constantly engages her siblings on how they can live life without using drugs. “Let us not be lazy in talking to our young ones,” she concluded.